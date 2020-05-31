The golden-hearted visitor industry gives back

Only my closest friends know that I used to drive a motor coach for Princess Tours. I wore a nametag that read “Princess” across the top with my name just underneath. I was Princess Wendy to my passengers. Driving through the streets of Fairbanks, I shared my love and knowledge of the town where I grew up — its history and culture, sprinkled with corny, Alaska-themed jokes. I dropped visitors at the Riverboat Discovery, then gathered them after the trip and listened to their joyful banter. I took people gold panning and helped them strike it rich. I took people to the University of Alaska museum and to the Salmon Bake. I helped them experience our town. Many years later I can still say that being a part of the visitor industry was one of my all-time favorite jobs.
The visitor industry is filled with like-minded, big-hearted people who love our town and work tirelessly to make it a vibrant, thriving community filled with beautiful flowers in the summer and once-in-a-lifetime experiences all year round. They are the face of the community for visitors from all over the planet. They are the manifestation of our famed golden heart.
I now work for the local nonprofit Fairbanks Resource Agency. It is from here that I have again seen the golden heart of the visitor industry shining brightly. Each spring FRA employees and our beloved clients don “Team FRA” shirts and gather downtown for the annual Fairbanks Visitor Industry Walk for Charity. Not to brag, but FRA has often claimed the title of largest group participating in the “4K graze” as we feast on the culinary delights of downtown vendors. We participate because it is a lot of fun. We support the event because we are grateful for what it brings to our community.
The charity walk is a way for the visitor industry to share some love with its nonprofit neighbors. Participating teams gather donations. Every penny raised goes to a local nonprofit. For FRA, this special event highlights the value of community partnerships. We all support each other.
It’s this important value that brings me to this writing. We all support each other. This summer we aren’t going to see motor coaches on our streets. We aren’t going to hear joyful banter from out-of-town tour groups. And while that is a sad reality, it is also a perfect opportunity. Explore Fairbanks just launched the “Explore Local” campaign, encouraging community members to participate in activities, attractions and tours commonly geared toward visitors. But guess what? This summer those things are geared toward you. And you won’t have to wait in line behind the tour group that got there first. This is your chance to get to know your town and all it has to offer. This is your chance to support our visitor industry.
I would like to encourage everyone to join me in “Exploring Local” this summer. Get acquainted, or maybe reacquainted, with your town. You can go to www.explorefairbanks.com/local and start a summer bucket list. I can’t wait to see you around town.
Wendy Cloyd is director of community development for Fairbanks Resource Agency and a former motor coach driver.