The Fair Share Act is rooted in fuzzy accounting

Voters examining the Alaska’s Fair Share Act, Ballot Measure 1, the initiative to raise oil taxes, should ponder two major issues before voting: the need for a new tax and what the sponsors have offered as a substitute.
The reasons the sponsors have argued for replacing the current tax are plagued by problematic accounting. Here are some of their claims:
Claim 1: The current oil tax, Senate Bill 21, led to the decline in state revenues after 2014.
Response: SB 21 went into effect in late 2014. It replaced the previous oil tax system, ACES, which had high tax rates that were causing migration of investment capital outside Alaska and severe production decline.
Oil prices in 2014 were $108 per barrel. As history (and irony) would have it, at about the same time SB 21 went into effect, oil markets began to tumble. By 2016, oil prices had dropped below $30 and have never recovered to pre-2016 levels. State revenues would have dropped under any tax regime. Ascribing the drop in state revenues to the change in the oil tax is a confusion of cause and effect.
Claim 2: The state would get $1 billion a year more under the initiative.
Response: That was true at $65 oil prices. At current prices, the state would get a quarter of that. No one believes oil prices will be $65 soon.
Claim 3: Alaska’s oil profits are extraordinarily high.
Response: Alaska operations are nearly 100% oil. Elsewhere they are about 50/50 oil and natural gas, the latter being a distinct low-value business. The reported combined oil and gas per unit profits elsewhere else is diluted by gas. You cannot asses the relative profitability of oil by comparing it with gas.
Alaska’s production costs and taxes are among the highest in the world. There are many fields under development on the North Slope. Under accounting rules, depreciation deductions for the billions of dollars they have spent on exploration, delineation, and development would not show up on income statements until they start to produce. In 2019, ConocoPhillips’ profits equaled what they paid to the state and federal government.
Claim 4: Other states have combined tax and royalty rates that exceed Alaska’s.
Response: Alaska is a high-cost environment. Wood Mackenzie consultants shows Alaska’s lifting and transportation costs in 2020 at $25 per barrel, while the rest of North America is $7. Though those other states may have higher rates because their costs are lower, producers there still make more money, allowing those states to command higher rates.
Claim 5: The North Slope producers paid no production tax from 2015 to 2019.
Response: Actually the producers (the object of the initiative) paid over $2 billion in those years. There were credits (now phased out) paid to non-North Slope producers and small North Slope explorers that totaled about that amount. This claim offsets taxes paid by one entity with credits received by another. If aggrieved by the credits given to the latter, voting for the initiative does nothing.
The other major problem with the initiative is what the sponsors have offered as a substitute. They believe the state is entitled to one-third of gross revenues. This is clearly stated on the initiative website and drives the terms of the initiative. However, over half of gross revenues are upstream operating and capital costs. If the state gets one-third, and half are costs, that leaves little for taxpayers. As a result, the initiative raise taxes 150% to 350%, depending on price.
And their means of getting to the one-third is no less than folly. Under SB 21, the nominal tax rate was increased (from ACES) to 35% from 25%. At the same time, a per barrel credit was implemented that declines as prices increase. It makes for higher tax rates at higher prices and lower rates at lower prices. The per barrel credit and the higher tax rate were engineered to work together to create competitive tax rates.
In what must be the most casually conceived oil tax design in history, the initiative naively just removes the credit but keeps the 35% tax rate. This results in a higher tax rate than ACES and, of course, an even less competitive system. No one thought ACES was not high enough.
Nothing this ineffectual would ever come out of the legislative process. ACES had 31 legislative committee hearings, six public testimony hearings, and eight versions before enacted. SB 21 had 50 legislative hearings, eight public testimony hearings, and eight versions before being enacted. The Fair Share Act would have none of these.
Roger Marks is an economist in private practice in Anchorage. From 1983-2008 he was a senior petroleum economist with the Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division. He states that he has no financial ties to the oil industry.