The borough’s two cities should hear planning, zoning appeals

The concept of a jury of one’s peers was established by the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution. It would have been much easier to just have a judge decide a case, but this is not the system envisioned by the Founding Fathers for very good reasons. Today, we still honor the incredible vision that created this amendment and use this system throughout all levels of government.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Planning Commission consists of volunteers who make decisions regarding planning and zoning issues. Appeals for certain decisions of this body were heard by the Board of Adjustment. The Fairbanks and North Pole City Councils served as the Board of Adjustment for appeals involving property located within their cities. The Borough Assembly heard all other appeals. Each of these bodies consists of elected officials who volunteer to serve their communities. This system was set up long ago and had served our community well. Individuals appearing before the Planning Commission could state their case in front of their peers. An adverse decision could then be appealed to the entity having jurisdiction, again consisting of their peers.
Ordinance No. 2016-36 adopted by the Borough Assembly in 2016 changed the system. The genesis of this ordinance was a decision the Fairbanks City Council made regarding a conditional use permit allowing a school to locate in Slaterville. The borough administration at that time was greatly upset with the City Council’s decision and introduced an ordinance to remove the Fairbanks and North Pole City Councils as a Board of Adjustment. Despite much testimony against the ordinance by the council members and others, it was adopted. Now, only the Borough Assembly serves as a Board of Adjustment.
Our current City Council is a very diverse body with individuals covering the political spectrum. However, on this issue we unanimously agree on the need to reinstitute the city as the Board of Adjustment. Both city Resolution 4903 and 4934 respectfully asked the Borough Assembly to reconsider and take into consideration that the city of Fairbanks is best suited to deliberate on matters involving property located within the city that affect the Public Works, Engineering, Police and Fire Departments.
We were very pleased to see that Assembly Member Jimi Cash introduced Ordinance 2020-28, which returned to the traditional system in place prior to 2016. We also thank members Frank Tomaszewski and Aaron Lojewski for voting in favor of the ordinance. Unfortunately, all the rest of the assembly voted no, keeping everything in-house.
Currently, the borough administration has brought forward for review Ordinance 2020-02, which would do away with the Board of Adjustment system in its entirety. The seventh “whereas” sums it up. “Whereas, There are benefits to using an appeals officer rather than having the assembly sit as a board of adjustment, such as allowing assembly members to talk to their constituents and pursue legislative changes without concerns or ex-parte contacts or other due process considerations.”
This should be extremely alarming to all borough residents. Instead of having one’s peers deliberate these extremely important issues, they would now be turned over to a hearing officer. I strongly question the wisdom of this as it strengthens the bureaucracy at the expense of the people they serve. Fortunately, there has been negative feedback from Planning Commission members and others, but ultimately the Borough Assembly must decide this issue. Are citizens better served by having bodies of their peers deliberate these very important matters, or do we all succumb to a single appeals officer? Do we empower the “judge” and throw out the jury?
Jerry Cleworth is a member of the Fairbanks City Council and former mayor of the city.