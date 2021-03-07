The Alaska and Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani connection

There is much news regarding Saudi Arabia right now, much of it bad, but there is something else that should interest Alaska.
Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, the former oil minister of Saudi Arabia and an important part of OPEC’s political makeup, died Feb. 23, 2021. Interestingly, one of Sheikh Yamani’s ideals was to give power to the people of his own land. Such an ideal also helped the Native Alaskans on the northern coast when ANCSA gave them stake in North Slope oil development with ASRC and other programs. But Sheikh Yamani contributed to Alaska in other ways.
BP and ARCO founded the main Prudhoe Bay oil field in 1968 and even bought piping to get it to market in 1969. But they could not develop Prudhoe Bay because of pipeline corridor issues. Of critical importance, however, then Sheikh Zaki Yamani, among others, helped to implement the Arab oil embargo in 1973. Ostensibly, this embargo was a response to the Arab-Israeli War; in reality, the act was good for all petroleum producing governments, including Alaska, because it was about making sure that oil producing sovereigns got a fair return for their mineral rights. The embargo and other actions then pushed the price of oil up by four-fold within only a few months.
With such an oil price shock, Congress acted quickly to squelch the pipeline corridor issues. Still, it took an act of Congress, the Alaska Pipeline Act and some other acts, to develop Alaska oil, and they passed Congress only after the Arab oil embargo. Then Prudhoe Bay began to produce oil, which gave Alaska high revenues and a new lease on economic life. Sheikh Zaki Yamani also worked to help OPEC to manage the oil market to keep the price of oil stable for oil producers.
One important controversial juncture was in 1981, when OPEC started to put in place quotas for production, and in 1986 when OPEC fell apart with Saudi Arabia pushing the price of oil into a great fall. This also hurt Alaska. These actions though were less about what OPEC tried to do and more about economic game theory and other non-OPEC members. A careful reading of this period is that OPEC actually kept prices higher than they would have been if there was no OPEC, again to Alaska’s advantage, all of which helped support the institutions that were created and founded because of Yamani’s actions on behalf of oil producing nations.
Much of what Alaska has or has earned has also come from oil. Not that there isn’t fishing, tourism and mining, but the bulk of government and personal funding has come from oil. For example, many Alaskans are proud of having a Permanent Fund, and of having a large, high quality university, and even a possible new natural gas pipeline, and a lot of that came from oil money.
While we are considering his role in our life, we should consider the need to make an Alaska oil company to develop ANWR much the same way that Sheik Yamani helped Saudi Arabia to take control of the now Saudi state oil company, Aramco. There are easy ways to mimic their decision and use proper incentives for action. Saudi Arabia was not obtaining all the value it could get for its oil because the American major oil companies were not giving Saudi Arabia all its value as recently as 1973. So too, Alaskans are not getting value from the major oil producers who are refusing to develop ANWR. Saudi Arabia does not need the major oil companies anymore, and we would not need them either if we develop or create a State of Alaska oil company.
Since the federal government already sold leases to a state-owned entity, AIDEA, then it seems there is an implied agreement between the federal government and the state to develop that lease, and the state with state’s rights can go ahead and develop it. Any concerns for the caribou of ANWR can be negotiated with those who live on the coastal plain.
Sheikh Zaki Yamani is a controversial figure to most Americans, but to most Alaskans he should be considered positively. We never got a permanent fund or a PFD with fisheries. Tourism never could have paid for a large university. Mining could never have funded a natural gas pipeline.
So, thanks to Sheikh Zaki Yamani for all of it, and consider even going one more step in his direction and create an Alaska state-run oil company to develop ANWR.
Economist Doug Reynolds, Ph.D., has lived and worked in Fairbanks, and has studied Alaska’s and the world’s oil and gas industry for over 25 years. He can be contacted at ffdbr@yahoo.com.