Teacher safety should be a school district priority during the pandemic

I have had the honor to teach in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District for the past 23 years.
I have coached soccer, track and cross country, been a student council adviser at Eielson, Randy Smith and Lathrop High School, I am vested in the well-being of the community. I have spent 40 years of my life living and raising my children in Fairbanks. They have chosen to live and raise their own families here as well. I love my job and have been disheartened by the community response that “teachers don’t want schools to open and don’t want to do their job.” This is further from the truth.
The global pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. However, Amanda Bohman’s article on the front page of the Sunday, Jan. 17, edition has provoked me to speak out. Bohman’s statement “District bucked the remote-learning trend and opened in August” certainly made me think what a low bar we have set for our students, teachers and support staff when she goes on to state, “students and staff have gotten ill, but few people have caught or spread COVID-19 at school, and no one has died ... yet.” Currently, Mat-Su Valley has a population of 108,317 and a COVID-19 case number of more than 7,000 and 18 dead. Fairbanks North Star Borough has a population of 96,846, has more than 5,000 cases and 23 dead.
Shouldn’t we hear about the sick and those who have had their lives disrupted by the superintendent of the Mat-Su school district, who has caused undue stress to those families? Has anyone consulted students in any of their decisions? The students are the ones having to work through new technology. They have had to successfully navigate new learning platforms, with many students teaching themselves to use the platforms.
The students are who should be celebrated and consulted to see whether they feel safe returning to school during the red zone of this global pandemic. Many students have voiced their concerns, expressing their unease with schools opening while not following CDC guidelines.
Within the last two weeks, elementary and middle schools opened with in-school student participation to bounds of fanfare and cheers of doing a good job of opening without a hitch. Within the first week, a case was reported at least one elementary school. At the middle school I am currently working at, by Wednesday a student went home — more than “a few” students have gone home with high fevers.
Thursday, a student in my room tested positive for COVID-19. By the first week of school, half of my class was out for 10 days.
I was at work Friday but by the weekend feeling uneasy about going back untested. I spent Sunday morning getting a COVID-19 test along with my husband. I had to take sick leave until my negative test results were provided. I have never felt so frustrated, exhausted and disappointed in the administration and school board than I do right now.
The union has tried to work with the district and school board with less than supportive participation. I would like to invite school board members, especially Mr. Sampson and Mrs. Scott, to attend school all day, walk in my shoes, and see how supported they feel sitting in a room of 22 middle school students trying to physically distance themselves while diligently wearing masks all day.
Masks, vaccines and school safety must take priority over any personal agenda the school members and community may have. Is it going to take the death of a student, teacher or support staff employee to get the district to do the right thing and follow CDC guidelines and vaccinate teachers now?
Laurie Willett is a teacher in the Fairbanks North Star Independent School District.