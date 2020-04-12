TCC, Interior villages are ready if the virus comes

In response to the threat of COVID-19, tribes across the Interior have been issuing strict mandates to ensure community safety. This is not the first time the indigenous people of Alaska have been faced with a pandemic. History has shown a virus can have devastating impacts to our rural communities. This is why tribes in the Interior are not taking chances when it comes to COVID-19, and Tanana Chiefs Conference supports them.
Before the first cases of COVID-19 came to Alaska, Interior tribal leaders were anticipating the spread of the virus and did not hesitate to take immediate action. In early March, after encouragement from our medical professionals and numerous tribal leaders, our executive board of directors made the decision to postpone our 2020 Annual Convention, making TCC one of the first organizations in Alaska to cancel a major public event. As a precaution, TCC started the process of screening visitors, limiting access to our facilities, and allowing employees to work from home in early March. I would like to recognize our tribal leadership for their incredible foresight to prioritize the safety of our tribal members and employees.
TCC hosts daily teleconferences with tribal leaders to provide information and support during this pandemic. While our nation in general faces difficulty with health care capacity, those issues will be tenfold if COVID-19 reaches one of our villages. Remote villages often do not have the necessary infrastructure to respond to the pandemic. To mitigate impacts, we are working with tribes to develop emergency response plans, identify quarantine locations and provide advice on how to keep their communities safe.
With RavnAir discontinuing operation, concerns arose about the transportation of freight into rural communities. I am incredibly grateful to our local airlines including Wright Air Service, Everts Air, Ryan Air and 40-Mile Air, who in the midst of this pandemic have demonstrated their commitment to Alaska by stepping forward so our tribes will continue to receive the necessary freight and supplies needed to care for their people. They have also agreed to transport samples from our villages to our clinic here in Fairbanks.
I am thankful these airlines have partnered with TCC and continue to offer the essential flights necessary to respond to the threat of the virus.
TCC has also prepared our rural community health aides and health practitioners with guidelines on COVID-19 testing, positive test follow-up protocols, and instructions for handling the unfortunate incident of a patient death related to COVID-19 should that occur.
Although there have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in any rural Interior community, the possibility that the virus will reach or has already reached our communities must be considered. The only way that we can flatten the curve, thereby reducing death and severe illness, is to practice social distancing. It is going to take all of our communities working together and looking out for one another in order for us to get to the other side of this.
One word that I use to describe Alaska Native people is “resilient.” Our ancestors instilled resilience in us for thousands of years. In the face of pandemics, colonialism, boarding schools and wars — our people, our culture and our traditions have survived. And we will survive this too.
Victor Joseph is chief and chairman of Tanana Chiefs Conference, which is based in Fairbanks. TCC serves villages throughout Interior Alaska.