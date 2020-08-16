Taking the measure of three congressmen

As it is now election season, I have been considering the performance of three contemporary U.S. congressmen.
First, I was interested to see on June 2 that Steve King, of northwest Iowa’s conservative, mostly rural 4th District, was handily defeated in the Republican primary. This unsurprising result came after representing the district for almost 20 years. Most people knew of Steve King not for his service in Congress or effectiveness for the people of Iowa but rather for his outspoken, deeply espoused and vicious racism. Here was a House member whose major contribution to the political landscape was to routinely spout off inane, untrue and offensive remarks denigrating immigrants, women and people of color.
Although his commentary and opinions are appalling and ignorant to behold, it was not enough to cause the good citizens of Iowa to abandon Mr King for nine full terms. No, it was only after the national sigh of disgust with his positions inspired the Republican House leaders to strip Steve King of his key Agriculture and Judiciary committee assignments in the 116th Congress. No, it was only after his constituents and the local party realized that this arrogant and unrepentant politician had frittered away his seniority and party positions, becoming completely ineffective to deliver for Iowa District 4. By becoming a bullhorn for extremist racist beliefs, Steve King became a liability to his electorate and thus lost to an equally conservative but apparently 21st century politician.
Secondly, I was sad to note the July 17 passing of John Lewis, representative from Georgia’s 5th District. Mr Lewis served the people of Atlanta in this position for 33 years, known for his moral courage and clarity as the “conscience of the U.S. House,” ending up as Democratic Party deputy whip assigned to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. In addition to a long and effective political career, John Lewis was a civil rights icon from the 1960s campaigns for racial justice and equality, a recipient of the national Medal of Freedom, a National Book Award winning author, accumulating 50-plus honorary degrees and awards testifying to the basic decency, compassion, and leadership he demonstrated time and again.
After being beaten by Selma cops and arrested over 40 times during the struggle for voter rights in the South, Mr. Lewis never lost his belief in non-violence and our human capacity to improve. Later, in the 1970s, he directed the federal volunteer agency ACTION. In 1981 he was elected to the Atlanta Assembly and in 1987 to the U.S. House. Here was a man who served with character, compassion, and the respect of his colleagues and fellow citizens well beyond Georgia. At his passing, the nation lowered its flag to half-staff in recognition of this true American leader.
Then there is Don Young.
When our family moved to Fairbanks 35 years ago, Don was our representative. As a relative newcomer to Alaska, I missed his earliest years in Congress so perhaps missed his best days as our sole representative. Since 1985, I have watched Congressman Young go from an effective leader acquiring seniority, committee assignments and working to pass legislation helpful to Alaska to his current posture in 2020 as House jester, cantankerous and befuddled, continuously missing votes and completely useless to the people of this state. Due to serial “ethical” challenges, the Republican leadership began investigating his “lapses” in 2007 and finally censured and stripped Mr. Young of any leadership committee assignments by 2014.
Since then, Mr. Young has demonstrated a continuous social and moral void with so many absurd or actually disgusting racial slurs, epithets, and incidents that our oosik-waving, irresponsible “beer virus”-touting congressman has become a national laughingstock to the discredit of Alaska. While I applaud his once-upon-a-time service to our state, it is clear to me that Don Young’s best days are well past. What major legislation or movement has Don achieved in recent terms? Is it unreasonable to believe that of 650,000 Alaskans there is not anyone more qualified or simply more effective than Mr. Young to take our state into the same 21st century? Perhaps someone who might leverage our small constituency with the actual real House majority? Maybe it’s time after 24 terms to let Rep. Young enjoy his family and Fort Yukon idyll. Who knows? Maybe I’ll get to see a second U.S. representative for Alaska before I am gone as well.
So my review of these representatives in short: There was a racist who became ineffective for his district and was fired; there was a gracious and dignified leader who rallied and served his people with distinction; and there’s Don Young — an ineffective Washington, D.C. boon-doggler now mostly reviled for buffoonery and whose actual service to this state is long past prime. Alaska, we can do better.
Bruce Bridwell lives in Fairbanks.