Support your local businesses during this troubled time

Alaska was just pulling out of a recession and the future was looking bright. Then the invisible enemy attacked: COVID-19. Watching many businesses close and leave the state in the past few years was difficult, so let’s do what we can to keep those that stayed viable for the future. Our businesses have a hard time in a normal winter, and this current situation goes beyond anything we have experienced in recent history.
Alaska has amazing communities — some of the finest in the country — and we have wonderful local businesses. Now is the time for us to come together and support those local businesses and the vitality and diversity they bring to our lives. I believe in the people of this state, I believe in Alaska’s future. My grandmother came to this state as a missionary nurse in 1920, lived in Nenana during the diphtheria epidemic in 1925, and went on to raise her family there. It’s hard to imagine the challenges everyone endured. We had strong communities then and we have strong communities today. We are fortunate that we now have more tools and information at our disposal that enable us to provide economic support within the guidelines of the health mandates. It is critical that we abide by those mandates to ensure the safety of our residents and our frontline workers.
Implementing necessary closures of businesses throughout the state during this COVID-19 emergency, although necessary, has been difficult on everyone. None more than on the people who have put their hearts and souls into their ventures or the employees who make the magic. These are our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and people we see at our stores and churches. They are our community.
The actions we take now can have a significant positive impact in helping sustain these enterprises over the next few weeks. Let’s instill hope and confidence in our community. Use the takeout or delivery options at your local restaurants, breweries and distilleries or put a deposit down with your favorite hair dresser to get in the front of the line when they reopen for business. For those local businesses with an online presence, purchase birthday and Christmas presents, whale-watching tours, or memberships to the Botanical Gardens or the museum. Support your local food bank and provide meals for those in need. If you can afford it, please don’t cancel memberships to gyms and other businesses right now, and consider donating to a local business that could use the money to stay open and keep their workers employed.
Remember those small businesses that supported local fundraisers? Now it’s our turn to do the same for them. There are innumerable ways we can help keep our economy, our friends and our neighborhoods sustainable. We are a creative bunch here in Alaska; let’s use that creativity to support our economy.
To our local businesses, we appreciate you. Our team at the state Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development is here to support you. Please take a moment to look over the newly launched Alaska COVID-19 Economic Recovery Resource Portal for Business page on our website. I encourage all business owners to check this page periodically, as it will be updated as new tools become available at the state and federal levels.
During these uncertain times, it’s crucial that we all support each other however we can. Be a good neighbor, share your resources and assist your local businesses where you can.
Julie Anderson is commissioner of the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.