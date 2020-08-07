Suffrage and the right to vote … by mail

A recent opening line in an article I read was this: “For a country which prides itself on its democracy, the United States has forced a lot of its citizens to fight for the privilege of voting.”
And on Aug. 18, the centenary of the passage of the 19th Amendment will be celebrated (I’ll celebrate it anyway). That was of course the suffrage amendment, which finally outlawed the prohibition of the right to vote if you were female, i.e., at least “some” women finally got to vote after 70 years of hard, dogged effort. Women in Alaska already had the right to vote in 1913. Black women in America, though, had a very much harder time voting even after this, and for many decades since. It is a supreme irony then, that the president now flirts with postponing the election and our votes through his accusation that voting by mail is somehow illegitimate and corrupt.
How can we accept this craziness? Of course voting by mail is legal and fine. Voting by absentee ballot has been possible since the Civil War.
A more remarkable absurdity I couldn’t imagine, and then I hear that this misfortune of a president can’t seem to distinguish, understand or simply recognize that there is no difference between a “mail-in ballot” and voting by absentee ballot. He actually said, “mail-in ballots will cause huge fraud and rig the election, but absentee ballots are fine.” Huh? And the difference?
Any attempt to eliminate or in any way interfere with the conduct of a national election should immediately provoke outrage. It certainly does in me. But where is the outrage here in Alaska or elsewhere? Why is this attempted voting suppression even tolerated?
As a recent Lincoln Project ad states, “We voted in the Civil War, we voted in the midst of the Great Depression,” and we even voted in 1920, right in the wake of the Spanish flu epidemic, which had ravaged the world for the previous two years.
The other side of this situation is the necessity of the U.S. Postal Service. Appalling and even more underhanded, the president insults and demeans the Postal Service, trying to undermine its credibility, and thereby further impede our voting by mail. We need the Postal Service now and for all the future. We cannot let it slip into financial or other disarray, especially since voting by mail is now so crucially important during this pandemic. It is our best option for safely exercising our citizenship right to vote. What could be more clear?
My points in this column should be obvious, and to many they are. But I don’t hear enough outrage or concern over these heinous attempts by the president to undermine our next election by whatever shabby and contrived scheme he hatches. We know better, our members of Congress know better, and yet they are silent on all these things.
The clear message from our leaders should be t his: There will be no impediments from the executive branch to any types of legal exercise of the right to vote, not now, not ever.
Any questions?
Rich Seifert is a professor emeritus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a member of the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, among other educational institutions. He lives in Fairbanks. The opinions stated here are his own.