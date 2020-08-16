Subsistence is a priority to Alaska

The state of Alaska recently filed suit to restrain the federal government from closing federal lands in the Nelchina Basin to caribou and moose hunting by nonfederally qualified hunters. This action unnecessarily restricts hunting opportunity for many Alaskans who traditionally use this area to harvest moose and caribou to feed their families. It also come at a time when moose numbers in the basin are within population objectives and caribou numbers are above population objectives. That means the populations are good and healthy and there are no conservation concerns.
In taking their action, the Federal Subsistence Board over-reached its authorities under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. The subsistence board took its action to reduce competition for federally qualified hunters on federal lands and to improve public safety. Nothing in ANILCA allows the federal government to close federal lands to reduce hunter conflict, and the facts do not support a decision to close hunting for reasons of public safety.
The closure was also not supported by the Bureau of Land Management, which is the principle federal land management agency in the Nelchina Basin and a voting member of the subsistence board. Nor was it supported by the Office of Subsistence Management, an advisory group to the board. Both entities advised that the closure of federal lands is not necessary for the conservation of healthy populations of either moose or caribou. Additionally, the BLM testified that the closure was not necessary for reasons of public safety. They also added that it would be nearly impossible to enforce given the patchwork of land ownership in the basin. In notifying the public about the closure to nonfederally qualified hunters, the Office of Subsistence Management improperly stated that the closure also affects state lands.
Because of these reasons, the state believes that actions of the Federal Subsistence Board represent an unnecessary and unjustified bureaucratic intrusion into state management that is providing for the subsistence needs of both local and nonlocal Alaskans. And we are asking the court to recognize our authorities to manage our state’s resources for the benefit of all Alaskans and within the sideboards of ANILCA.
Subsistence is and remains a priority to the state of Alaska. It is guaranteed under state law. We understand the importance of harvesting wild fish and game to feed our families. We will continue to provide for the subsistence needs of Alaskans. In taking this court action, we are simply ensuring that all Alaskans have an opportunity to feed their families when the resource can support it and to follow through on our constitutional decree that all Alaskans are equal and are afforded equal rights, opportunities and protection under the law.
Doug Vincent-Lang is commissioner of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. John Moller is rural policy adviser in the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy