States, local governments need federal COVID aid

I returned home to Alaska in 1986 after graduating from college, hoping to start a career and pay off my student debt. Alaska had just gone bust after the oil boom. Then, like now, no one knew if the worst was yet to come. Oil prices had crashed. Businesses closed and people left the state, sometimes walking away from their homes. Layoffs happened across all sectors of the economy. There were few jobs available. I was lucky to find part-time work at AAA Moving, packing up the households of families leaving Anchorage. The entire state of Alaska suffered, even essential services like police and fire. The sudden and lengthy disruption of oil revenue made for several long years before Alaskans settled into a new normal.
Thirty-four years later, we face a similar economic challenge along with the major public health crisis that caused it. The magnitude of this crisis stretches beyond the oil patch, the Railbelt, and the state budget. It echoes the anxiety and suffering from another pandemic in rural Alaska a century ago.
As Alaskans continue to be infected with this novel coronavirus there is, as of this writing, no cure. The anticipation of infection, delivery of COVID-19 care, and exclusion of otherwise timely and profitable procedures places immense strain on our health care system. Additionally, oil revenue for the state has tanked. Because of COVID-19, the tourism industry, and the tax revenue associated with it, will be on its own form of life support this year. Businesses are, have, or will shut down, with many closing permanently. Unemployment is at historic levels and could cause a migration of Alaska workers, creating a housing market crisis and associated local revenue issues.
No political solution is in sight to deal with a crisis of this scale. Because of the economic and public health crisis we face, the layoffs of essential workers are more likely the longer we wait. This will create additional harm to our fragile state economy and injure our state and local public health systems.
Fortunately, we can avoid some of the suffering we faced in 1986. On May 15, the U.S. House passed the HEROES Act (H.R. 6800) that provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and towns to continue essential services that communities depend on, including law enforcement, health care, schools, and sanitation. This federal funding and assistance will keep public services functioning and make it possible for Alaska to reopen our economy safely. It will help businesses and support public transportation alike, allowing people to literally get people back to work.
With an enemy like COVID-19, we can’t afford layoffs. We must support our frontline employees like EMTs, public safety officers, sanitation workers, Alaska Pioneers’ Home staff, Alaska Psychiatric Institute nurses, wildland firefighters, and correctional offices. They are essential to fighting the pandemic and reopening our economy.
The HEROES Act also provides education funding to states, cities and towns. Alaska needs this help. Our children and families face obstacles to accessibility and quality instruction as isolation and distance learning continue. We can’t shortchange Alaska’s future leaders by laying off teachers, aides and counselors.
Finally, this isn’t a partisan issue. This is about Alaskans, no matter the political belief, getting the help we need to stay on track with the resources to defeat the COVID-19 enemy now and not later. That’s why city councils, mayors, state legislators, and U.S. representatives and senators of all stripes support this funding for state and local services.
You can help in this effort. Please call or write Senators Murkowski and Sullivan to ask for their support of the HEROES Act with funding for states, cities and towns. We need to beat this enemy and not back down.
Jake Metcalfe is an Anchorage resident and serves as executive director of the Alaska State Employees Association AFSCME Local 52