Spraying to kill mosquitos is hazardous to other life

Spring is finally here. Soon we’ll see our state bird, the mosquito, buzzing around and looking to feast on our blood. Fortunately for Alaskans, our mosquitos don’t cause or carry zika, malaria or dengue. They’re a pain to us but are food for many Alaska creatures in the food chain such as birds, fish and small mammals.
Not far behind the mosquitos are the mosquito sprayers. People pay them to spray insecticides that kill the mosquitos for their convenience. They’ll spray residential areas, the university, the fire departments, and Chena Lake, etc. The sprayers are supposed to account for the possible drift of the chemicals into other areas and not spray if wind speeds are more than 10 mph. However, many residents can tell you that the sprays have drifted into their yards and sometimes even their homes. They have been affected, as have their pets and livestock.
The chemicals these companies spray are not to protect us from disease and not to protect crops. They are sprayed just to kill the mosquitos so people won’t be bothered. These chemicals, Talstar P, bifenthrin and deltamethrin, are lethal to aquatic life. This is why sprayers are not allowed to spray near any water source, even if it’s part of someone’s landscaping. According to the labels on the chemicals, they are also highly toxic to honeybees, which is why sprayers are supposed to only spray during times that bees are not foraging. This would be during dark nighttime hours, which we don’t have in the summer.
Last year, the beekeeping community completely or partially lost over 40 hives after exposure from drifting spray. The chemicals are highly toxic to birds, killing newly hatched fledglings and poisoning birds, including chickens. They are also poisonous to humans. Bifenthrin and Talstar P have been labeled a Group C carcinogen. They also cause respiratory problems, skin irritation, headaches, nausea, hypersensitivity to touch and sound and damage to our nervous systems. Bifenthrin has been found in breast milk. These chemicals have been linked to autism, ADHD, behavioral problems, and an increase in allergies and asthma in children. Although, for some reason, the companies will tell you that their chemicals are safe. We’ve heard that before with DDT and PFOS. And if the chemicals are safe, then why are the sprayers required to wear hazmat gear when they spray.
Finally, as annoyed as we are with our mosquitos, we don’t want more of them. Mosquitos have been showing a resistance to the chemicals that the sprayers are using. Science suggests that their numbers might be increasing in response to the insecticides. The mosquitos are ultimately surviving these sprays, but nothing else is.
Lisa Hay operates Happy Creek Farm, LLC in Fairbanks.