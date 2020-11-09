Schaeffer Cox is my son — and a hero

Schaeffer Cox is my son. I am so proud of him because of who he is and what he stands for. I will share with you what I appreciate about his core values. I will speak to his beliefs, character and intentions. Does he need to spend 26 years in prison?
He is a person of strong conviction. The federal prosecutor said to him, “Your problem is that you believe God’s law is above man’s law.” I must say that is exactly right. This belief guided his actions. That character drove a resolve to defend the liberty to practice the teachings of the Bible and the Constitution without compromise. He believed rioting, anarchy and threat to property and life could come to America if the government failed to enforce law and order.
I am proud of him for living out the beliefs that informed his character. The motto of his group was “Defend all, aggress none.” His growing influence in the liberty movement captured the attention of Obama’s “countering right-wing extremism” program. I am proud he was courageous and strong for the cause of freedom.
I have noticed the better people understand him the more they love him, and the more people know him, the more they love him. Like Charlie Brown said, “To know me is to love me.” That is why he had such a following of righteous, liberty-loving people. They remain supportive after all these years. I am proud of him that his interest in the well-being of others was greater than his desire for personal ease.
Let me illustrate.
After nine years in prison, he has held fast to his beliefs. He has shared with me that whatever job he is given, he does his best. He looks for someone to bless every day and accepts what he cannot change about his situation. So I am proud of him for the way he is living and that he is joyful, at peace, and remains full of faith and hope. He is writing some great stuff. I am proud that he can still be heard speaking truth to power.
Exculpatory evidence recently released has resulted in a drastic reduction in his sentence. Abuse of power by ambitious operatives with a license to lie and unlimited federal money has resulted in a grave injustice that may yet be made right. Nevertheless, iron bars do not a prison make. For those of you who know Schaeffer, know that he remains “free indeed.”
It can be a great danger for a young man to succeed before he is ready. Rarely would one in their mid-20s be ready for the hearing he was getting.
Like all the great men of God, time has revealed he was a lonely voice way ahead of his time.
I am indeed proud of my young son’s fatal stand for liberty. It is what heroes do.
He never hurt anyone nor break any laws. Is it justice for him to spend 26 years in prison?
Gary Cox lives in Fairbanks.