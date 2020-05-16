Rights our nation gives us are meaningless without personal responsibility

I generally refrain from copying and posting those widely shared anonymous writings to Facebook, but I recently made an exception. It was a lengthy examination of what Americans born in the year 1900 experienced. It so happens that my grandmother was born that year, so it resonated with me.
After a relatively quiet childhood, World War I erupted during my grandmothers’s teens, taking an estimated 20 million lives. There was no time to celebrate victory, however, as the 1918 flu pandemic struck just as fighting ended and she reached adulthood. Another 50 million fell globally.
During the 1920s, she married and began her family under what seemed to be a period of relative stability. But with two small children and a third on the way, the stock market crashed in 1929 and the economy fell into tatters. She raised her young children through a decade of financial scarcity, which only ended when World War II began. This time 70 million to 85 million people died, including children she had watched grow up, who were sent off to battle weeks after graduating high school. I cannot imagine her heartbreak.
Until the arrival of vaccines, she lived through many local outbreaks of measles, polio, smallpox and more that killed children and adults and required community quarantines. She understood why staying home during those times mattered. My parents spoke of these periods when they were alive.
My grandmother also witnessed the rise, long reign and inevitable collapse of communism, which cost an estimated 100 million lives worldwide, and engaged her country in an extended Cold War and hot wars in Korea and Vietnam. During this same time she learned to prepare for a nuclear attack that could conceivably end life on Earth. Yet somehow she persevered and did so with optimism. As did most in her generation.
My grandmother died in 1995, during a time of peace and prosperity that her generation had striven their entire lives to give my generation, because they did not want us to go without as they had. They didn’t do it for themselves. They did it for us.
My grandmother was no melting snowflake. She was an extraordinarily strong-willed woman. Sometimes to a fault. And she was a lifelong Republican and conservative. But she was a conservative of the old-school type, when conservatism was still built on the idea that we are all part of a nation to which we owe allegiance and that the rights this nation has given us are meaningless without personal responsibility. Indeed, it once was a core conservative understanding that if we abandon the collective responsibility our rights rest upon, then those rights will be lost, a concept my grandmother understood well and lived by.
This is an idea that has today been lost across the full political spectrum. Everyone wants their rights, many demand their entitlements, but few want to give anything in return. John F. Kennedy’s immortal words, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country,” would find no place in today’s political discourse. My grandmother, who I’m quite certain voted against Kennedy, nonetheless understood the wisdom of those words.
Looking back on my grandmother’s experiences, I realize that my wearing a mask in public and exercising social distancing pales to nothingness in comparison to how much she sacrificed during her long life. That these simple steps seem so unreasonable to so many Americans does not owe to the fact that they are a violation of our rights. The real problem is that we have had it so easy for so long that simply being inconvenienced seems outrageous to many people. And the reason we have had it so easy is because my grandparents’ and parents’ generations worked incredibly hard to give us a free and affluent society nearly devoid of the privations that were part of everyday life for them.
So before complaining about the need to take remarkably simple steps to help protect the health and well-being of others, consider my grandmother’s generation. They lived through worldwide wars, plagues, and economic ruin. It wasn’t easy, but they did all they could to get through it and create a better future for their children and grandchildren. And they succeeded in this because they took personal responsibility for themselves, their communities and their country — and because they knew that personal responsibility was the true foundation upon which the rights and freedoms we take for granted rest. Let’s follow their example.
David James lives in Fairbanks.