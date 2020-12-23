Resolution to allow AIDEA bid on oil and gas tracts is ill-advised

The Alaska Public Interest Research Group (AKPIRG) is writing to express our staunch opposition to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority’s haste to meet and pass a Resolution relating to the evaluation and potential submission of bid(s) for the coastal plain Alaska oil and gas lease sale. AKPIRG believes this process is ill-advised, poorly-timed, and needs to be considered with appropriate public process through an extension of this resolution consideration.
AKPIRG, established in 1974, advocates on behalf of public and consumer interests. To our knowledge, we are the only non-governmental organization focused on addressing Alaska-specific consumer interest issues.
Resource development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) is an important, long-standing, and contentious topic. It deserves the utmost consideration.
While AIDEA is an independent organization established by the Legislature to promote economic opportunity for the state and its residents, it is a publicly-funded entity and must comply with Alaska’s public meetings laws.
AIDEA’s disregard for the public process is evident when providing public notice of meetings only three working days before meeting to discuss and vote on this important and far-reaching resolution. That is unreasonable and disrespects the Alaskan public.
The draft resolution was released to the public, under pressure, only two days before this meeting, which further fails to serve Alaska’s public process well because it does not provide reasonable time to assess the economic and legal implications of the resolution, among other things.
If the AIDEA board refuses to nix this hastily considered draft resolution, then we ask this meeting to be postponed until Jan. 21, 2021. This provides reasonable and ample time for Alaskans to weigh in on how AIDEA conducts our public business, rather than this currently mismanaged governance process.
At a time of dwindling financial resources, Alaskans deserve better management of their money. To spend $20 million of our scarce public monies on such a contentious and hotly-contested issue, in such haste, without reasonable notice, and without forethought of the consequences, fails to serve the public’s best interest and fails to meet Gov. Dunleavy’s commitment — to restore the people’s trust in our government.
Veri di Suvero is executive director of the Alaska Public Interest Research Group.