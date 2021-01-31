Reopening schools jeopardizes ability to serve all students

I am a mom, working at home with two young children whom I sometimes can’t get to do anything productive. I love my job, and my family needs the income and insurance benefits. Working and schooling from home simultaneously are my reality. I’m exhausted by the end of the morning — and that’s before I’ve tried to help my children through their assignments. My house is a mess, my appearance is a mess, and I’m physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted.
I am also an educator in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. As educators, we are a big part of our community’s students’ lives. We value that role immensely and embrace its importance concerning our students, their families, and our community as a whole — even in tough times.
As an educator, though, I want to give you a look at what it’s like to be in our shoes right now — and how everything that we’ve been tasked with affects our ability to do our jobs well. The jobs that center around our community’s children, who deserve the best that we can offer.
As educators, we receive emails from our district leadership reminding us to “keep our bubbles small” in our personal lives. We are reminded that the choices we make outside of and within our school buildings and our homes can have a detrimental impact on our colleagues and students.
However, we are also told that on Feb. 1 we need to be open to accepting any and all students who would like to come to our school buildings — regardless of the choices that students and their families are making. Whether they’ve travelled recently, attended large gatherings, don’t wear masks, etc. We’re asked to keep our jobs in the forefront of our minds in every aspect of our lives, but those we serve do not have to do the same?
I’m confused about where our value lies. Our roles are apparently so important that we need to throw open the doors of schools so that students can be in physical proximity to us — but we’re not valued enough to properly protect during a pandemic?
I teach at Lathrop High School. We have spent the last month trying to figure out how to follow CDC guidelines “to the best of our ability.” Teachers are being tasked with teaching remotely and in person (and through packets sent home to families with no internet access but who also don’t feel safe coming to the school building). We have had to constantly rearrange our classrooms, our pedagogy and our pacing. Our counselors have been told that students’ social/emotional needs should be their priority, but they’re also being trained to substitute classes for when, inevitably, teachers are quarantined. Our support staff has had to abandon their primary jobs (which were essential to our school’s operation) in order to sit with our phase-in students. On top of their other duties, our administration’s obligation to safety has them crafting schedules of when we can walk our classes to the bathroom, when we can eat lunch, and making videos for students and families so that they can try to understand how the school that they may choose to attend will be nothing at all like the school that they left in March.
What would we be doing as a staff if we weren’t planning for the doors to be open to any and all students while we’re still egregiously in the Red Zone?
The spring semester is the most crucial planning time for the year ahead. If we were not forced to be hyper focused on Feb. 1, we would be planning for the 2021-22 school year. We would be doing individual outreach to families to find out how we can best meet their students where they’re at academically, emotionally, socially and physically. We would be discussing as a staff what classes we should offer. We would be learning about new educational and SEL practices and tactics. We would be able to poll our students and families to see which parts of remote learning they liked, which they didn’t and why, and then seeing how those results could apply to the way our building functions next year.
We would be practicing self-care to avoid burnout. We would get the time and space to recharge — knowing that if we’re too run down, frustrated, overwhelmed and defeated, we can’t be the best version of ourselves for your children.
In essence, we would truly be able to do our jobs to the best of our abilities.
Christine Dyer is a parent of two children and an educator in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.