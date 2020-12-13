Reopening Fairbanks schools in January isn’t wise

We must find a way to open our schools, and we must follow health and safety protocols.
These two statements are not contradictory, and it’s time for Fairbanks to buckle down and work together to see this through.
Educators want to be back interacting with our students as soon as possible, and we want students in schools when it is safe. At the same time, we can’t ignore the advice of doctors and local medical experts who understand the spread and impact of this virus on our community and the capacity of our hospital.
Our school board and administration have worked hard to develop plans while understanding the wide range of concerns in the community. They should continue to listen to the Foundation Health Partners and the collective wisdom of our local medical community to keep us safe and ready to bounce back when COVID-19 is under control. Right now the virus is out of control in Fairbanks and our hospital ICU is at maximum capacity.
If there was an easy solution to this pandemic, we would have found it already. Every school system in the country is facing a similar set of challenges. The right decision now is to stay in the hybrid model with online learning on Zoom and Google for most students and continue to increase in-school options for the hundreds of students who have special situations.
We can — and we will — look at ways to safely phase in more and more students when case counts start decreasing, most likely in February. Turning that corner on COVID-19 spread in Fairbanks and lowering case counts will take a herculean community effort.
When we do bring large numbers of students into schools again later this spring, it will still look different than it did a year ago. Health and safety protocols will keep students in small groups and prevent mixing and close interactions.
Implementing these safety protocols isn’t going to be easy at any school. Distancing measures and masks might be harder for young students, while the need to stay in one room with one teacher could be harder for middle and high school students.
Middle and high school students normally visit six different classrooms in a day. That style of learning does not keep the virus spread down. Right now, on Zoom, students get extended amounts of time with all of their teachers. For middle and high school, a move to put all students “in school” starting Jan. 19 would likely cut the amount of time spent learning in half. Following safety guidelines would mean keeping students in small cohorts, and probably in one room most of the day, which would limit the number of teachers and subjects.
Meanwhile, students who want to continue to use Zoom should continue to receive a quality learning experience. Parking a camera in the corner of the classroom and ignoring their learning needs isn’t a good educational model.
Staying with the current model of Zoom and Google is the right decision for the next month. A vaccine could be available for educators as soon as February. We should not violate safety protocols and bring in large numbers of students until we can get the virus under control. It’s a lose-lose situation to open on Jan. 19 because many schools will have outbreaks and close, causing additional disruptions to student learning.
By February, doctors could shift some additional COVID-19 testing capabilities to our schools. That, along with a vaccine, would give us enough assurance to open our schools to every student who wants to return.
At the Tuesday work session, it was obvious that nobody supports the idea of trying to teach in-person students while also trying to Zoom in remote students. It was also obvious that most people do not want to violate health and safety protocols. A few school board members said that they would send their own students into schools where health and safety protocols were not being followed, but administrators pointed out that making decision for your own children isn’t the same thing as making decisions for other people’s children. That’s what we have to do in public schools.
Some school board members said that any educators who do not feel safe teaching in a crowded classroom with hundreds of close contacts per day could stay home. That’s just not realistic given the current staffing levels. Educators will not get that “choice.”
One of the motions before the school board is to return Jan. 19 to in person learning and to meet safety protocols to the “best of our ability.” That phrase just isn’t good enough when the virus is out of control. We must not violate classroom capacity limits. Principals and teachers are working together to get students in front of teachers in schools more and more. We are doing this through a phase in option. That phase in can become a full in-person option when the vaccine and testing capabilities arrive in February.
As educators, our message to the community is this: We’re here and we’re ready. We are committed to opening schools when we can meet safety guidelines. Plans to open schools should not lead to decreases in student learning. The current hybrid model with more emphasis on safely phasing in students is the best option right now. Let’s all work together to get our numbers down.
Tim Parker is English teacher at Lathrop High School and the past president of NEA-Alaska, the statewide union that represents Alaska’s 12,000 educators.