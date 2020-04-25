Reflections for Earth Day 2020

"Unless we practice conservation, those who come after us will have to pay the price of misery, degradation, and failure for the progress and prosperity of our day.”
— Gifford Pinchot (1865-1946)
I was in my first year of college, the environment was less of a concern to me than the draft, which was on the minds of most 19-year-olds more than the stringent eye-stinging air we breathed and couldn’t see through on hot summer days.
Up in Seattle, the big lake was closed to swimming due to fecal pollution, unlike the Cuyahoga River that goes smoking through my dreams. Burn on big river, burn on. A decade earlier “Silent Spring” sparked the environmental movement, damning the federal government’s protecting of the interests of the chemical products industry and its greedy profits at the expense of the environment. Same story, different day. It wasn’t long after that that we learned of the toxic chemical dump at Love Canal and the way too many that followed. We have come a long way since regulating polluting industries through enactment of the “alphabet soup” of environmental regulations — CAA, CWA, RCRA, TSCA — dealing with cleaning the air and waters we so dependently rely on for life and controlling the manufacturing, handling, disposing and cleaning up of persistent chemical compounds.
In my town, the first Earth Day of April 22, 1970, was undistinguished, but it must have sparked an ember in my otherwise oblivious mind.
I went on to study oceanography and geology. I observed firsthand how the timber products industry’s clear-cutting practices ravaged all life out of streams and dumped tons of choking raw sediment in spawning beds downstream. I learned about the life-supporting habitats wetlands play in ecological diversity, water-purification, flood control and groundwater recharge and worked to protect the few remaining pockets from the ravages of filling “mosquito-infested swamps” for industrial warehouse complexes and strip malls. And thanks to “flood-protection” measures that channelized streams and rivers at the expense of wetlands and riparian habitat, hot contaminated rainfall runoff got pushed into our lakes and oceans. Poor land-use planning, urbanization, deforestation, agriculture and strip mining have all contributed to our changing hydrological cycle, manifesting itself as global warming.
How long can the air, lands and waters of this Earth sustain this parasitic assault until she gives her last dying gasp? Apparently fires, floods and human mass relocations are not enough to acknowledge this peril, but it may take a virus, once again, for humanity to recognize the precarious balance between life and death we are in. In a few short weeks the chaotic pace of human activity has slowed, water clarity in Venice has improved, in cities the air is cleaner and birds can be heard singing, and the Earth is vibrating less.
So what can you do to celebrate the 50th anniversary for this life-loving earth? Clearly it is not what Donald Trump thinks, whose only contact with “nature” is carting along manicured fairways treated with pesticides and water-degrading fertilizers. His assault on the environment (this list is too long to print) is far worse than that of Ronald Reagan and James Watt when the Department of Interior scientist turned the iconic buffalo on its back. Visions of MAGA are to give unbridled powers back to greedy corporations the likes of early 20th century Rockefellers, Guggenheims and Morgans.
I understand the hardships this pandemic has caused. Most of us have had our routine turned upside down. But perhaps now you should stop and listen and improve the way you live. You’ve heard these messages over and over again. When this comes to pass, act and think sustainably. If you haven’t done anything else, plan your trips and travel less. You’ve gotten a head start. This is a small price to pay to wisely use less energy. And perhaps my grandson will live in a better world.
Make your home a happy place to be. Enjoy Life.
