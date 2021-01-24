Red Dog mine provides good jobs, operates safely

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released its annual Toxic Release Inventory for 2019, and once again it invites misinformation regarding the Red Dog zinc mine in Alaska.
Since the EPA began reporting Toxic Release Inventory in 1998, Red Dog is listed annually in the report entirely because of the volumes of rock and ore safely moved at the mine site each year under state and federal permits, which is a normal part of the mining process throughout the world. Red Dog is required to report the amount of materials moved from one location to the other at the mine site due to the high grades of zinc and lead that are naturally occurring in the rocks in the ground. This movement of materials does not relate to any releases of toxic materials from Red Dog to the environment and does not indicate any health or environmental effect.
This naturally occurring rock material does not leave Red Dog and is moved to areas of the site that are managed under stringent state and federal permits to meet environmental standards. In 2019, more than 99.97% of reported releases from Red Dog in the Toxic Release Inventory remained at the mine site, as would be the case if mining did not occur. The remaining 0.03% was safely regulated under permits.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation has responded to the Toxic Release Inventory, noting more than 99% of the releases from such facilities in Alaska relate to naturally occurring minerals in materials that are regulated under strict EPA and state of Alaska permits. The movement of this material does not adversely impact human health or the environment.
The Red Dog Mine was developed more than 30 years ago in partnership with the Iñupiat of northwest Alaska and has long been recognized globally as a model for environmentally and socially responsible resource development. Red Dog is built on the strong partnership of Teck and NANA and has created quality careers and livelihoods while supporting local communities and performing responsible environmental and social management under the guidance of the local Iñupiat.
Economically, more than $1.3 billion has been paid to state and government agencies in taxes and other payments since mining began. Additionally, more than $500 million in wages have been paid to employees living in the Northwest Arctic Borough and to NANA shareholders, who make up more than 50% of Red Dog’s workforce. NANA is one of the 13 Alaska Native regional corporations that was incorporated in 1971 under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
The real story of Red Dog is in the opportunities the mine has helped create in northwest Alaska and the strong environmental track record its employees have established together.
Lance Miller, Ph.D. is vice president of natural resources at NANA. Les Yesnik is general manager of Red Dog operations.