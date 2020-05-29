Recall Dunleavy, like Alaskans, has adapted, innovated

With a recent Alaska Supreme Court win in hand, along with over half of the required petition signatures required to advance to the ballot already collected, Alaska’s historic, nonpartisan effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy is alive and moving forward.
The many compelling reasons for recalling the governor persist in 2020. During these past few months, while we have all been consumed with taking care of ourselves, our families, our jobs and businesses, the governor quietly doubled down on the Alaska institutions that he has targeted from the start. At the end of this spring’s legislative session, he again vetoed funding for school bond debt reimbursement, public education, the Alaska Marine Highway, the University of Alaska, public broadcasting (a lifeline for many communities during this crisis) and local government support.
Some say the recall should be set aside because the governor followed Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink’s advice and guidance. Do we overlook the governor’s troubling track record of constitutional violations and dangerous economic decision-making simply because he heeded the advice of Alaska’s chief medical officer? Alaskans deserve better. Seeking and following qualified, local, expert advice should be standard operating procedure for a governor. Alaskans are still suffering from Governor Dunleavy’s decision to seek and heed the advice of decidedly nonlocal, nonexpert, temporary budget director Donna Arduin. Let’s not forget, no less, that the governor’s funding choices in his first year and a half in office systematically weakened our health care system’s capacity in the lead up to the pandemic.
In August 2019, shortly after Recall Dunleavy announced its historic collection of over 28,000 recall application signatures in under two weeks, Governor Dunleavy changed his tune. He claimed that his budget slashing was merely an attempt to start a conversation with Alaskans. Explain that “conversation” to the coastal communities that have been crippled by his cuts and to the university faculty who have left for other institutions and the undergraduate and graduate students who are applying elsewhere because of UA’s uncertain future. Use those words with local taxpayers, who now face an increased tax burden because the governor vetoed millions in municipal community assistance dollars. Talk about that “conversation” with Alaska educators who were hard at work to provide remote learning opportunities during the school shutdown only to hear that the governor had independently contracted with a Florida company to open a “virtual learning academy.”
We’ve invested our lives and hearts in Alaska and care deeply about its future. Governor Dunleavy is hoping we will be distracted by our concerns with COVID-19, neglecting our obligation to participate civilly and stay informed. Maya Angelou was right when she said, “When people show you who they are, believe them.” Governor Dunleavy has shown us who he truly is. He had the opportunity to govern differently this year, and he failed to do so.
Now, more than ever, we need strong leadership. As we approach some of the most challenging economic times our state has faced, we need a governor who is able and willing to face reality, one who is able and willing to make difficult decisions. We don’t need a governor who continues to offer a “full PFD” and budget cuts as cure-alls. Nor do we need a governor who tries to hide his vetoes by wrongfully and illegally promising that they can be made up for with federal CARES Act dollars. We can’t depend on Governor Dunleavy and we can’t trust him, and we certainly can’t afford two more years of his incompetent approach.
Like so many Alaskans, the recall effort has endured; our movement is innovative, adaptive, and strong. When the coronavirus dictated a shift in tactics, we moved to a sign-at-home effort. This weekend, both Anchorage and Fairbanks will conduct COVID-19 compliant drive-thru petition-signing events. In Fairbanks we’ll be setup in the former Sports Authority parking lot on Friday from 4-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12-5 p.m.
Nicky Eiseman and Doug Tansy both live in Fairbanks. They are volunteers with Recall Dunleavy.