Ranked choice voting ensures fair elections

I listened with dismay to the April 22 Borough Assembly meeting as one after another commenter expressed opposition to the use of ranked choice voting (RCV). My dismay grew, not because these commenters were against making the change which they certainly have the right to be, but because so few seemed to understand what they were opposing. The overarching theme of their testimonies expressed fear and anger as though they thought RCV was some kind of attack on their rights.
Fear and anger make bad bedfellows for rational thinking. They cloud our minds and make us see enemies where there are none. RCV is not some kind of weapon being used by a mysterious force to subdue a certain group. It is simply a tool to ensure elections are fair for everyone. RCV is not used to privilege one candidate over another. Candidates who are truly opposed by a majority of voters can never win RCV elections, and this is a good thing. Most of us don’t want to find radical fringe candidates from either end of the spectrum running our borough.
RCV does not disenfranchise voters: the only way actual disenfranchisement takes place is when the right to vote is denied. Failure to educate voters about a new system could make it harder for them to exercise their franchise to its fullest extent, so making sure that some money is earmarked for voter education would help us avoid that problem.
Voters still get to decide who wins by casting their votes, only now they have an option of “making a second choice” which may increase the chance of their chosen candidate winning. Nobody is “voting twice.” In an RCV election we all get one ballot, we just have the option of making more choices if we want. Notice it is an option, if someone only likes candidate X they can vote for them and that vote will be counted. If candidate X wins, great. If they lose and the voter did not mark a second (or third) choice then their preference beyond candidate X is unknown. If on the other hand, that person marks a second and third choice, there is a possibility someone else they like almost as much as their first choice will win. There is also a possibility that a lot of other people will choose candidate X as their second choice which will then make X the winner. The end result is winners supported by a majority of the voters.
Suggesting that “most Alaskans” would not be able to understand the system is presumptuous and, frankly, insulting. I am 71 years old and mathematically challenged. I did not know what RCV was prior to our last state election and asked a younger friend to explain. It took under 10 minutes to grasp the basics plus a little more discussion in order for me to decide how to vote on the issue. I made my decision knowing that I might have to use the system in the future and was comfortable with doing so. I asked for informed help because I was a little fearful of the change, and I urge others with similar fears to do the same thing rather than dismissing RCV based on misinformation.
Will RCV result in voters making choices based on candidate appearance? I can’t answer that, but we already have voters who decide on appearance only and if that is their practice we should expect that to continue regardless of what system we use. Will it change the end result? No, unless we have some really unusual looking candidates who attract large numbers of voters solely based on appearance. If that happens, we have a problem that neither the current system nor RCV can cure.
I believe the majority of Alaskans are as smart or smarter than I am and well capable of understanding how to use RCV and I hope we get the opportunity to prove that. And I also believe we are capable of having civil discourse as we proceed toward that goal. The oral testimonies proved that, so it was disturbing to hear Assemblywoman Sanford indicate that she and others had been subjected to attacks via email. Our Assembly members work hard on our behalf and they deserve courtesy regardless of whether we agree with their position. The email tool makes it easy to reach them and we should use it respectfully: if you would not say it in public, don’t write it in your email.
Jenny Bell-Jones is chair emeritus of the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This work represents her opinion and not that of the department.