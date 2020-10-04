Ranked choice voting: a failed experiment

Ballot Measure 2 proposes to change Alaska’s election laws by asking Alaska voters to make ranked choice voting (RCV) the new election law in Alaska. Ranked choice voting (also known as the jungle primary) is an idea that came out of Europe in 1850, and an American version was published in 1870 by MIT Professor William Ware. Between 1915 and 1962, 24 cities in America adopted a version of ranked choice voting for their municipal elections. By 1962, all but one of these cities repealed those laws and returned to the American primary and general election system. The one community that has retained its ranked choice voting laws is Cambridge, Massachusetts, home of Professor Ware.
More recently, Ann Arbor, Michigan, adopted ranked choice voting in 1974 but repealed it in 1976. Burlington, Vermont, adopted it in 2005 but repealed it in 2010. Aspen, Colorado, adopted ranked choice voting in 2007 but repealed it in 2010. Cary, North Carolina, and Hendersonville, North Carolina, adopted it in 2007 but repealed it in 2011 when the sunset provision took effect.
The state of North Carolina adopted ranked choice voting for statewide and county judicial vacancy elections in 2010 but repealed it in 2013.
What all these communities have in common is they recognized a mistake when they saw it.
The state of Maine has long had a reputation for doing things differently. They are one of only two states that split their electoral votes for president. In 2016, Maine voters passed an initiative to enact ranked choice voting for all statewide and federal elections. The initiative passed with 52% of the vote. In 2017, the Maine Legislature repealed the ranked choice voting law enacted by initiative. Before the year was over, Maine citizens utilized Maine’s repeal petition law and successfully petitioned a repeal of the repeal. After much legal maneuvering, ranked choice voting was used only for federal offices in the 2018 elections.
Maine’s legal struggles with ranked choice voting continue with Maine’s Supreme Court denying an initiative petition to place a repeal initiative on the ballot. The federal courts are now involved. Maine’s 2020 election for federal offices will be held using ranked choice voting. Maine is the only state in the union to do so.
In 2019, the California State Legislature passed a statewide ranked choice voting law. Governor Newsom, a Democrat, vetoed the bill. But four communities around the San Francisco Bay area continue to conduct municipal elections using Ranked Choice Voting. They are San Francisco, Berkeley, Oakland and San Leandro. Ironically, Governor Newsom was mayor of San Francisco when he was elected under their system of ranked choice voting.
Californians are desperate for better governance. Populist Governor Newsom must have had his reasons for vetoing legislation and risking the ire of the voters. For eight years as mayor of San Francisco, he worked with a Board of Supervisors elected by ranked choice voting. The experience must have left an indelible impression upon him. But you cannot blame him for using good judgment and vetoing the bill.
San Francisco has used ranked choice voting for its municipal elections since 2003. In that time, its Board of Supervisors has let the city deteriorate into a cesspool of human waste and debris. Its streets and sidewalks are littered with feces, urine, needles and other garbage. Its Board of Supervisors appears to be impotent to deal with it. It is hardly a model any community in Alaska would care to follow.
Ballot Measure 2 appears to come out of nowhere. That is because there was never a public hearing or opportunities for public input as the measure was drafted in secret. Proponents promise that if we the voters will only trust them and their revisions to our laws, then we will have better government. If that is true, then why was this ballot measure constructed in secret? Voters have a right to know who is pushing this failed system of voting upon Alaskans.
It is not a grass-roots movement. The advocates for ranked choice voting have raised $4 million to convince Alaskans to follow San Francisco. Ranked choice voting is a system of voting that has failed repeatedly to achieve any academic goal of better governance through better elections. As if that is not bad enough, 99% of that money has come from outside of Alaska, mostly from billionaires from California and New York. But that is another story.
Al Vezey served in the Alaska Legislature from 1993 to 1998. He lives in North Pole.