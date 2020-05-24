Raising oil industry taxes will harm Alaska

We share in our community’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of Fairbanks residents and understand the need to temporarily pull back as we manage the COVID-19 virus.
That said, it is a tough time to be small business owner. We still have bills to pay. Our employees and their families are counting on us to keep them working and bringing home a paycheck. At Flowline, we are proud to have supported so many working families in Fairbanks over the years and plan to continue doing so into the future. Once Alaska settles into the “new normal,” we look forward to more work.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 is not the only challenge facing small business owners. While the virus is a problem we could never have predicted, another threat looms on the horizon that will make getting back to “normal” even harder. This one, unfortunately, is entirely of our own making. I am talking about the oil tax ballot measure that Alaskans will vote on later this year. This extreme measure goes too far at precisely the wrong moment in our state’s history.
The headlines have been impossible to ignore: A turf war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has flooded the world with oil. World economies have slowed down, requiring less energy. The price of oil has absolutely collapsed, even dipping into negative numbers. The trans-Alaska oil pipeline has voluntarily slowed down the flow of oil so as not to overwhelm storage facilities in Valdez. You don’t need to have lived in Alaska long to know what an unmitigated disaster this is for Alaska families that rely on the industry to fuel the economy and jobs.
Oil companies are struggling in this environment. At exceedingly low prices per barrel, none of them are making money; they are just trying to keep their head above water. That should matter to Alaskans, because our entire economic foundation is built on oil company spending and investment. When they hurt, we all feel it.
But this issue is not really about them. It’s about small businesses like mine, which rely on a healthy oil and gas industry to make payroll and keep employees working. If voters decide to make a bad situation worse by imposing a 150% to 300% tax increase on an industry that is cash-flow negative, we, the small business community, will suffer the most. It will be harder to keep people working, without question. It’s tough enough as it is.
In my mind, imposing a massive tax increase on any industry, whether it’s tourism, commercial fishing, mining, retail, or oil and gas, is a terrible idea right now. We are living through historic times, a period that some economists predict could rival the Great Depression in terms of economic struggle. Now is not the time to cripple small businesses by chasing off the companies that spend money and invest in our communities. It makes no sense.
I am confident that once Alaskans return to work and attempt to get back to some semblance of everyday life, we will come together to reject this horribly timed, poorly thought out tax ballot measure. It may seem like an easy solution to try and pull more money out of a “big business,” but it’s the thousands of small businesses across the state that will be hurt the most. We cannot allow that to happen.
Genevieve Bell is the vice president at Flowline Alaska, which provides pipe and fitting insulation, corrosion coatings, spool fabrication, double joint welding, and module/skid fabrication services. The company is located in Fairbanks.