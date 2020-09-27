You have permission to edit this article.
Community Perspective

Race is an easy excuse for unfairness

It is true that Black Lives Matter. It’s also true that the lives of all the people of other colors, including white, matter. The trouble is that people of any and all colors throughout history, and no doubt long before, have often disagreed, sometimes leading to everything from slavery to slaughter.

It’s always been an easy out for one group of people to blame another group for their troubles, especially if the “others” are “different.” It must not have been long before lands, food resources, cultures and religions served the same purposes of being the excuses for discrimination if there was not an obvious color distinction.

But race, aka color, has been and is the main standard for discrimination. And it goes in all directions — from and to all “others.” Being the most obvious and simplest, it is the easiest excuse for unfairness in human affairs. “Racist” or “racism” accusations are also the cheapest and easiest shot to strike terror in the hearts of anyone but especially of politicians and bureaucrats. There doesn’t even have to be any evidence to cause panic, so accusations of racism are widely and often irresponsibly used to get political traction.

But there is plenty of history documenting racial, cultural, ethnic, gender or religious discrimination without having to make it up to push some particular agenda.

Today the USA is in turmoil over discrimination against black people in particular. In that context the criticism of “racism“ has been expanded to “systemic racism.” “Systemic” refers to a whole body, such as a plant, animal, or a nation. Does that mean that everyone in this country who is not black must be a racist? Or is it only our government’s supposedly flawed foundation? And if so, how is it that distinguished black people like Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King Jr., Clarence Thomas, Ben Carson, the late Rep. John Lewis, and many more have supported or do support the U.S. Constitution’s founding edict that all people are equal and have strived to fulfill that ideal of the American Revolution? And if Black Lives Matter, why is it, as I learned from a PBS newscast, that 98% of murders of blacks in the U.S. are by other blacks? I was stunned by the contradiction between the “Black Lives Matter” slogan and the 98% statistic.“ “Tis a puzzlement.”

The U.S. is in turmoil over many big issues in addition to discrimination. Much of the public outcry overall seems based on fear, hate and distrust of each other, often accompanied by violence and senseless destruction and crime.

One unlikely bright spot I chanced to see and hear documented the school chorus, dance group and orchestra in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, near my hometown. Their inspired teacher/conductor’s mission is to promote respect among all people, discourage hate and fear, and promote love for all through their outstanding music. A lot of their music is inspired by traditional black gospel music. They are making waves across the country and overseas. It’s the right antidote for hate, fear and discrimination and should radiate in all directions.

“Get on board, little children. There’s room for many a-more.” Take personal responsibility to respect others rather than hate, fear and condemn them.

Dick Bishop lives in Fairbanks.

