Push for exploitation of ANWR coastal plain is not the full story

I’m writing in response to the Daily News-Miner editorial dated Aug. 30 titled, “One giant step for ANWR.” First, please discontinue using this acronym for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. In an era when misinformation frequently appears across all media platforms, it is important to be precise and help readers understand the value of the places we write about.
The health of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is of vital importance to Alaskans, Americans, and the global community. Over 40% of Alaskans oppose opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas development, over 70% of Americans agree, and the need for Arctic oil and gas to remain in the ground is internationally recognized as a necessary step to curb climate change. We know that Alaska is experiencing the impacts of climate change at twice the rate of the rest of the United States, with the Arctic at three times the national average. These impacts do not stop at party lines.
While the News-Miner laments the four decades it took some Republicans to push an unpopular agenda and legalize exploitation of the Arctic Refuge’s coastal plain, the paper fails to paint a complete picture of those 40 years. In reality, Congress showed overwhelming and consistent bipartisan support to protect the coastal plain from extractive resource exploitation. Readers should be reminded that it wasn’t until 2017 under the Trump administration, in a Republican-controlled Congress, when Senator Murkowski snuck a provision to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling into the tax bill — a place it never belonged. After four decades of agreement on the inherent ecological, cultural, and spiritual values of the coastal plain, it was this irresponsible sham of a process that silenced many diverse Alaska voices, favoring an exploitative agenda that most Americans don’t want.
Since then, the public process for opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and the “Sacred Place Where Life Begins” has not met the comprehensive standards required by the National Environmental Policy Act. In fact, this administration — through its Department of the Interior — took every opportunity to short-circuit public participation, actively avoiding input from Alaskans and the Indigenous communities that would be most directly impacted by drilling. In short, this was a rushed, flawed, and inadequate process to analyze the potential impacts that oil and gas development would have on the people, wildlife, and ecology of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Science and observation show that habitat fragmentation by industry infrastructure is wildly unhealthy for the world’s remaining caribou herds. Throughout the Northern U.S. and Canada, herds have declined or disappeared as human infrastructure spread across the landscape. And though many report seeing the Central Arctic Caribou Herd around industry infrastructure on the North Slope, research shows that this herd has indeed changed its movements and behaviors to avoid roads and pipelines, especially during the calving season (Johnson, et al, 2019). The geography of the coastal plain in the refuge leaves fewer options for an adapted migration than elsewhere in the north, meaning pregnant Porcupine cows would be extra vulnerable. The Porcupine herd is the only Arctic Alaska herd that hasn’t seen a decline in population in recent years and remains vital to the Gwich’in Nation in Alaska and Canada. Its calving grounds must remain protected.
Local groups, like the Northern Alaska Environmental Center, have sought permanent protection for the entirety of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for decades. Even in a flawed process like this one, Alaska-based Indigenous groups and environmental justice organizations found ways to participate, ensuring they were part of the administrative record. Now these same groups are taking the Trump administration to court. “The remedy that we’re seeking is to throw out this illegal decision as well as any lease sale or leases that rely on it,” said Victoria Clark, executive director of Trustees for Alaska. Trustees for Alaska (an Alaska legal firm) is representing several Alaska-based groups, including the Gwich’in Steering Committee.
Meanwhile, most big U.S. banks and a host of international investors have adopted policies prohibiting funding Arctic drilling, recognizing that violating human rights and responsible climate policy is not a sound investment.
Why is this administration pushing so hard to get into the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge? Science, climate change, and the economy all point to this being a bad idea.
Emily Sullivan is Arctic program coordinator at Northern Alaska Environmental Center, located in Fairbanks.