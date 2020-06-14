Proposed oil tax change would harm Prudhoe oil production, shorten field life

Ballot Measure 1 would have a chilling effect on the oil industry and reduce investments in North Slope legacy fields at Prudhoe, Kuparuk, and Alpine. Ongoing investments are the life-blood of continued oil production. A tax increase of this magnitude would result in fewer investments, less oil and revenue, higher operating costs, and shorter field life.
How much would the proposed tax reduce oil production? By quite a lot, actually. Each well in Prudhoe typically gets work done every three years to maintain production. But at today’s oil prices, Ballot Measure 1 would make most well work uneconomic and field production would rapidly decline.
Prudhoe’s original development was expected to recover 9.6 billion barrels with production shut down by the year 2003. That forecast is accurate for the original plan. Fortunately for Alaska, Prudhoe has a track record of continued investments that improve production. Projects, well work, drilling, and sidetracking have been ongoing in over 1,000 wells. Improved reservoir understanding, technology, and a competitive return on investment enable these activities.
Investments keep legacy fields operating, improve recovery, extend field life, and generate state revenue. With investment, Prudhoe’s recovery is forecast to be 14 billion barrels with decades of life remaining. But the proposed tax increase jeopardizes that future.
A tax increase would make marginal investments uneconomic. Higher taxes result in fewer investments because A) less cash available, B) investments will not be economic, and C) Alaska investments will be less attractive than outside investments. Production declined during the old tax system for exactly this reason.
Would the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System be online if Prudhoe had shut down as planned in 2003? No. TAPS needs legacy oil production to maintain enough flow to keep the line operational.
Some mistakenly think ongoing investments in legacy fields are no big deal, or merely a given; they don’t attract attention like exploration or lease sales. But ongoing investments increased Prudhoe’s expected recovery by over 4 billion barrels, and Kuparuk and Alpine see similar percentage increases in recovery from their ongoing investments. The benefits to Alaskans from those billions of additional barrels are huge. We can’t put that future in jeopardy by increasing the oil tax rate.
In 2018, the North Slope was reclassified as a “super basin” in the IHS Markit report, “Resurgence in an Arrested, Late-emerging Super Basin.” The current oil tax law is working. Resurgence is occurring. Exploration is active. New fields are being developed. New companies are setting up shop on the North Slope. At the same time, other companies like BP are selling North Slope assets and investing in places like the Permian, indicating they see better value elsewhere. Companies both entering and exiting the industry is evidence the current tax law has found the correct balance point.
What would Ballot Measure 1 do for our future? If passed, fewer investments, lower oil production, shorter field life, and lower long-term state revenue would result. And lower legacy field production will shorten the life of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline system and reduce production from other North Slope fields.
Fellow Alaskans, my brothers and my sisters, vote no on Ballot Measure 1. A chill in the oil industry is the last thing we need now as we try to rebuild the Alaska economy.
Frank Paskvan is a reservoir engineer with 36 years experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently as team lead for Prudhoe Bay development planning at BP. He was born and raised in Fairbanks, trained in petroleum engineering at the University of Alaska and raised his family in Anchorage. Exiting BP, he plans to remain in Alaska.