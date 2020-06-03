Proposed cuts to UAF make no sense

The public needs to be urgently aware of the slaughter of its public institution, which is scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday of this week. The University of Alaska Board of Regents is about to eliminate programs and departments at the Fairbanks campus in a move that will save little to no money, while causing an irreparable damage to Alaska.
Among the programs scheduled for execution are those already unique across the UA system such as ethnobotany, geography and atmospheric sciences and highly enrolled programs impacting over 200 students at UAF, thus provoking the loss of tuition dollars from them.
How does losing 200 tuition-paying students, whom UA is obliged by law to teach out anyway, represent a savings strategy?
How does abolishing ethnobotany, which has no cost and is unique not only in the state but in the U.S., qualify as budgeting?
How is eliminating the world-famous Department of Atmospheric Sciences cost-sufficient if it raised $48 million in grants in the last five years, surpassing by about 60 times the $162,278 estimated saving that closing of it would represent? And what about another $10 million per year for UAF that the Department of Atmospheric Sciences has just secured from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration? Is UAF ready to pay it back?
If we lose the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, UA and the state will lose a large chance to receive millions of dollars in federal grants and contracts, while Alaska will lose professionals and educators who understand polar climate and its economic impacts. The department produces climate scenarios used in projects that assess how climate change affects Alaska. These are then used by policymakers to minimize the effects of climate change on local communities. Besides, the department is vital for air pollution research modeling.
Don’t Board of Regents members need to breathe, too? Judging by their determination to eliminate all environment-related programs, they don’t.
Don’t they have children and grandchildren who they love and might want to survive? Because, when this becomes really scary, like with the coronavirus, we all turn to scientists to save us.
In Alaska, these scientists are in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences, which is currently on the frontline of the coronavirus war, closely cooperating with virologists in testing laser Raman spectroscopy for virus identification, as well as developing a new pneumatic breathing mask to use in enclosed spaces for Navy and commercial navigating systems.
Don’t regents know all that? They do. They have received countless letters urging them to reconsider their decision from students, scientists, community members, and depending organizations, as well as Faculty Alliance and Faculty Senate official resolutions.
So why do regents, who claim on their website to uphold values of “unity in promoting communication and collaboration” and “accountability to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and the diverse peoples of Alaska,” systematically dismiss or intentionally overlook the opinions of faculty and students?
Why do regents disregard the standard for shared governance, even though the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, of which UA is part, specifically requires that the institution’s decision-making processes must include provisions for the consideration of the views of faculty, staff, administrators, and students on matters in which each has a direct and reasonable interest? Because they have been listening to only one single voice: that of UA President Jim Johnsen, who runs the UA system like a CEO, whose commands are supposed to be passed down and implemented without further fuss, and who deals with the regents like a CEO with his corporate buddies.
As a CEO, Johnsen sees UA not as a public education institution but as a money-making scheme, like his dream — the all online Western Governors University, with large classes facilitated mostly by teaching assistants and almost no faculty. This is why all the proposed cuts are to faculty, while, according to March 2020 independent report by National Center for Higher Education Management, “By all comparative measures, UA spends more on administration than (almost all) other systems,” exceeding the average for public universities by 170%.
The pathologically top-heavy UA administration keeps cutting programs and faculty with the regents’ blessing. However, even from the administration point of view, cutting exclusively productive faculty, adjunct slave labor and staff stops making sense at a certain point. Besides the grief of no one left to micro-manage, do the regents want UA to repeat the fate of WGU, which was recently fined $712 million by the U.S. Department of Education’s inspector general for an inadequate faculty role? Especially now when President Johnson plans to leave Alaska to take another job?
Yelena Mazour-Matusevich is a professor of French and history at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.