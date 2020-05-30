Progress needs to pick up at GVEA

I am running for the GVEA board of directors to continue the progress I helped make in that position from 2011-2017. I lost the election in 2017 to my opponent by just 20 votes; every vote counts. My opponent in the District 1 race and I appear very similar in our statements you received with your ballot, because we are. Both of us are successful professionals with young families striving to help our community. Here, I hope to highlight why I can be a more effective voice for the membership of District 1.
Steering an electric utility is a painfully slow process, but the world surrounding electric utilities is changing dramatically and we need GVEA to keep up. While I was on the board, I advocated and was successful in achieving many advances in modernization, including the deployment of smart meters, the creation of the online outage map, the use of social media to communicate with members, the initial work on the new solar array, and numerous other more mundane improvements like revisions to the bylaws that allow board candidates an easier way to get on the ballot by petition. These are baby steps for GVEA, but they are progress nonetheless. I was a tireless and passionate advocate for the adoption of proven technologies and programs in use around the country to reduce rates and provide greater service to members. I feel like the pace of progress has stalled. Two examples demonstrate this and how members’ voices are not being heard.
I was the first chair of the solar committee. It was started at the behest of me and others on the board pressing for a look into the potential of utility-scale solar power in Fairbanks. The original plan was to build a 2 megawatt array that members could participate in. It was reduced to 0.5 megawatt, built and owned directly by GVEA. This was a good idea. I supported the smaller project with the promise to continue to press for a larger array in which members could purchase solar panels and receive the output of those panels credited to their bills — a true community solar project with all costs borne by the members wanting to participate. Many members offered comments in support of this idea at the GVEA annual meeting, as they have for years, but there was not a word about it from the board. Those members are pursuing their own solution through the Solarize Fairbanks project because their electric co-op will not listen to them.
Another example of the slowing pace of progress in the last three years is the carbon reduction pledge. The previous renewable energy pledge had been achieved with the operation of the Eva Creek Wind Farm. While I was on the board, we considered a new renewable energy pledge. I suggested the goal should be carbon reduction, not just renewable energy. I proposed it be a 26% reduction from 2012 levels because that was the Alaska reduction goal set in the federal Clean Power Plan. I proposed the goal be achieved by 2026. After I lost the seat 2017, the new board approved the new pledge of 26% carbon reduction by 2030, a four-year delay in what was already an achievable goal.
Without a passionate, objective, and persuasive voice pressing for progress, the can will continue to get kicked down the road on issues large and small. Thank you for reading and for your vote. Ballots were sent in the mail May 15 and are due by June 9.
Aren Gunderson lives in Fairbanks and is a candidate for District 1 on the Golden Valley Electric Association board of directors. GVEA describes District 1 as including the following: the railroad industrial area, which includes Well Street and Phillips Field Road south of the Johansen Expressway to the Chena River; Graehl Subdivision north of Dry Slough to Hamilton Avenue and north of Adak Avenue; heading north out of Fairbanks, the general area west of the Steese Highway, including Fox, Chatanika, Haystack and Elliott Highway; Farmers Loop Road, Goldstream, Murphy Dome and Sheep Creek roads; the University of Alaska; College Road and north of Noyes Slough, excluding Lemeta Subdivision south of College Road.