Prepare for a health care career through UAF

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives in many ways. The effect has been broad-reaching, including health impacts, social impacts and economic impacts. Although there has been a rush of change, many of us now have some extra time to take stock of our lives and plan for the future while social distancing.
I have served on the board of trustees for the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation and Foundation Health Partners for over 25 years. I’ve made this commitment because the work that this organization does is so very meaningful to our community. Foundation Health Partners provides care from the beginning of life to the end of life and at all stages in between. Our team provides preventive care, mental health care, specialized interventions, acute and emergency care and long-term care.
I have never been prouder of my affiliation with our health care community than these last few months.
Our community health care workers have flown into action — educating the public about prevention, protecting patients and preparing to respond to worst-case scenarios.
Although anxious themselves about what might be coming, our community’s health care workers have shown up because they know their work matters.
Before COVID-19 arrived in Interior Alaska, Foundation Health Partners had been growing increasingly concerned about the inadequate supply of trained health care workers in our community. This is not just a local issue; it is a national trend. We need more paraprofessional workers such as certified nursing assistants, medical assistants and medical technicians. We need more trained clinicians such as nurses and clinical behavioral health staff. We need more primary care physicians.
In March, Foundation Health Partners, like most other health care providers in the state, suspended non-urgent face-to-face health appointments. We also suspended most of our recruitments for new employees. We are now beginning to reopen care in phases. We have launched telemedicine for many outpatient care services and are planning to resume scheduling surgical procedures. It is likely we will want to resume recruitments later this year as well.
I know many members of our community have experienced employment disruptions, including reductions in hours, furloughs, and even layoffs. I know also that some are considering whether to change careers. If you are sheltering in place at home and considering a change in career, I encourage you to consider a new career in health care.
Our local university, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, has a long history of offering distance-delivered courses. Because of its commitment to serving rural students, active-duty military and dependents who might be transferred before they could finish a degree, and non-traditional students juggling families and jobs as well as school, UAF has developed a wide range of distance-delivered courses. UAF has received national recognition for many of its eCampus degrees. So, even if you are sheltering at home, you can still pursue an education to support a career change. And some of UAF’s health workforce certificates can be completed in less than a year.
None of us knows for sure what the future holds for us in this “new normal.” I am confident however that Foundation Health Partners and the University of Alaska Fairbanks will both weather this storm and continue to be anchor institutions in our community. Please consider, or encourage others you know to consider, exploring training at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for a new meaningful career in health care.
Jeffry J. Cook is president of the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation.