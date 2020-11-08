Please, don’t call me a socialist

There have been several letters to the editor lately written by very conservative-leaning people using the word “socialism” in a very disparaging way. This word has become a code word for anyone, including myself, who self-identifies as a liberal, progressive, moderate or even a middle-of-the-roader. Socialism as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary is “A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole”.
Politically, the USA is a representative democracy. Nothing in our Constitution talks about our economic system. If you asked most folks “what is our economic system,” they would answer “capitalism.” Capitalism as defined by the dictionary is “An economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit, rather than by the state.” The reality is that America’s economy has a foundation of capitalism with a heaping dollop of socialism thrown in.
Alaska is the perfect example of rugged individualism partnering with socialism. The oil is owned by the state, which is the “community as a whole,” and the community as a whole receives a benefit, the Alaska Permanent Fund, and the lowest taxes in the country. I grew up in Pennsylvania, where oil was first discovered. All the oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania are privately owned, so only the owner of the land benefits.
Our country’s economy is a wonderful blending of capitalism and socialism. My wife and I are retired. We are among 64 million people receiving Social Security checks. We also use Medicare as our primary health care insurance along with 44 million others. There are 75 million folks using Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program to help them survive. The biggest yearly federal subsidy is a $25 billion per year tax break for homeowners. By just being a homeowner, you are a socialist.
We all enjoy some of the cheapest food prices in the world. This is because of federal farm subsidies. In 2020, so far, the farm subsidy is $32 billion. This is an increase of $20 billion since President Trump took office in 2017. Unless you grow all your own food, you are a socialist. Every time you put gas or diesel in your vehicle, you are using oil subsidized by the government. The biggest subsidies from local, state, and federal governments are to individual corporations. Over the last 20 years, the top 100 companies received government help totaling $155 trillion. These subsidies can be as simple as local and state governments giving Mercedes years of tax breaks for moving to Vance, Alabama; to Boeing receiving almost $15 trillion in the last 20 years as the country’s largest aerospace company.
In a true capitalist economic system, there would be no government oversight or regulation over private businesses. Almost all government oversight came as a reaction to bad business practices. I am old enough to remember the thalidomide scare of the 1950s. If it wasn’t for a strong Food and Drug Administration, tens of thousands of babies would have been born deformed. I remember driving in cars without seat belts. I remember lead paint and leaded gas. Without the oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency, the damage from lead leaching in to our air and water would have been disastrous. It took the deaths of 146 women in the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist factory in New York City to pass labor safety laws.
These capitalists, these rugged individualists, are producing amazing new drugs, better cars. When mixed with a bit of socialism to protect all citizens, this country will grow to heights unimagined by our founders.
So please, call me a liberal, progressive, moderate, or even a middle-of-the-roader but not a socialist. I do not want this country to become a pure socialist state, nor do I think conservative-leaning folks want us to retreat to a pure capitalist economy. Let’s stop baiting each other with name-calling and start talking.
David Weissman lives in Fairbanks.