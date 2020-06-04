Outrage in Minneapolis can be addressed

The drama playing out in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd is the unanticipated consequences of the practical application of the doctrine of qualified immunity by our courts. Black people (and Native people in Alaska) have little confidence that a police officer who kills a minority male will receive justice, because in the course of his prosecution, the officer will assert the legal defense of “qualified immunity” and escape consequences. This is why many black people in Minneapolis are unimpressed with charges being brought against the offending police officer, because they understand that letting “the system handle the matter” will result in no real justice.
Prior to 1967, a citizen could sue and recover damages from a police officer who violated the citizen’s constitutional rights. The idea came out of the 1871 U.S. Civil Rights Act, intended to protect Southern blacks from the emerging system of Jim Crow. In 1961, the Supreme Court applied the law to provide a remedy to a Chicago black family where, as described by the Court, police entered their home in the early morning without a warrant, made them stand naked in the living room and ransacked every room. The father was taken into custody, denied an attorney and questioned for 10 hours about a murder and subsequently released without criminal charges. This ruling gave rise to effective and meaningful remedies for civil rights violations and dramatically improved police practices across the board.
However, in 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court developed the notion of “qualified immunity” in a case involving a suit against President Nixon and White House aides by a whistleblower who exposed cost overruns in the C5-A airplane program. The court held that Nixon had absolute immunity but that the White House aides would only have “qualified immunity” if they acted in “good faith” and believed that their conduct was authorized by law. Since that case, the courts have expanded the doctrine dramatically, granting all police officers qualified immunity in most cases, which has resulted in failing to hold police accountable for excessive force in a majority of cases.
This trend has a disproportionate impact upon racial minorities. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, half of the people killed by police in recent years were either black or Hispanic. As a practical matter, the application of the doctrine of qualified immunity has essentially removed the protections of the 1871 U.S. Civil Rights Act. This has eroded most of the legal progress achieved by minorities in the 1960s to fair and equal treatment by police. In response, Justices Thomas and Sotomayor, normally polar opposites, have called for a reexamination of the doctrine of qualified immunity.
This all demonstrates that outrage over the failure to hold police accountable for killing minority men is supported by the statistics. It is a real problem and transcends partisan divide. More importantly, the failure to hold police accountable for the violation of minorities’ rights has become institutionalized through general application of the doctrine of qualified immunity. When people talk about “institutional racism,” this is a clear example. It might not be possible to eradicate racism in our country, but we don’t have to accept the normalization and institutionalization of racism in our legal system. The problem can be addressed by changing the doctrine of qualified immunity and making it the exception rather than the norm. The doctrine of qualified immunity was never enacted in Congress but was judicially created to undercut the legal remedies created by Congress. The courts have made a mistake, which needs to be addressed by the federal and state courts and by Congress.
Michael Walleri is an attorney and lives in Fairbanks.