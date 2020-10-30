Our three mayors failed us in opposing Measure 1

The three Fairbanks area mayors displayed massive incompetence by the attacking the one chance Alaska has at averting an economic collapse. Ballot Measure 1, the Fair Share Act, is a citizen’s initiative that is on the November ballot after 39,000 Alaskans signed the petition. The initiative applies only to our three biggest oil fields, and it decriminalizes the ability of Alaskans, the owners of the oil, to learn the finances of Prudhoe Bay, Alpine, and Kuparuk. It increases the minimum tax from 4% to 10%, and reduces credits (corporate welfare).
Senate Bill 21, the current oil tax system, was implemented in 2013. Over the last five years $57 billion of oil was taken, and Alaska lost $2 billion in production revenue after paying $2.1 billion in credits (corporate welfare). So Alaska had negative production revenue, on $57 billion worth of oil. This is an unmitigated disaster. The mayors ignore these facts or have never bothered to learn them.
This is a complete collapse of our production revenue. Alaska has never done so poorly. We averaged, before Senate Bill 21, receiving about 27% of the gross value of our oil. Now, we effectively are only receiving our royalty share of 12.5%.
This is causing us to go broke. Alaskans have lost $5 billion due to lower dividends — at a loss of $7,000 from every man, woman and child. Our state reserve accounts have been emptied of $18 billion. Property taxes are higher due to reduced revenue sharing, and the budget deficit next year will be about $2 billion.
The university is being destroyed. Five thousand students have left. Tuition is much higher. Programs and hundreds of jobs are being lost.
The three local mayors have never bothered to learn the facts from the sponsors of the Fair Share Act. All they would have to have done was call us. They join the Fairbanks Chamber leadership in failing to have an honest understanding about how badly flawed SB 21 is. The chamber, one may recall, refused to have equal participation from both sides after disinviting the Fair Share representative to a debate. They don’t want facts. Here’s one fact that can’t be disputed: Borough residents have collectively lost a staggering $700 million due to our dividends being reduced to subsidize the give away of our oil.
None of the promises of SB 21 were kept. The mayors ignore this. Long before COVID-19 arrived, we were promised more jobs; instead, we lost thousands of jobs. We were promised 1 million barrels per day of production, but that was a lie. We were promised more revenue, but we’ve witnessed a complete collapse of our production taxes.
The mayors offer no plan to deal with the estimated $2 billion deficit next year — a deficit that cannot be made up by dipping into our reserve accounts, because those accounts will be empty. The mayors apparently favor the approach of Governor Dunleavy and his desire to force Alaskans to subsidize the giveaway of our oil. One such attempt would have stripped our community of all our pipeline revenue with Senate Bill 57, a scheme that would massively increase our property taxes.
The mayors took an oath to uphold the Alaska Constitution. Within Article VIII of our Constitution is a requirement that Alaska get a maximum benefit from the sale of our natural resources. Because Alaska is effectively getting no production tax and is being paid less than any other state, or country, for our oil, SB 21 clearly violates our Constitution. By supporting the unconstitutional giveaway of our oil, the mayors are violating their oath of office.
What the mayors have done is beyond reckless. It is inexcusable. At a time Alaska desperately needs leadership, these men have failed us. I call on all three to resign.
Merrick Peirce is a Fair Share Act prime sponsor a Republican and a ConocoPhillips shareholder