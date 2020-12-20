Opportunity in ANWR is knocking. Alaska must be ready

We have been waiting 25 years for another ANWR lease sale. Now it has been scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021. Is Alaska ready?
So far, there has been no indication from producers of an intent to bid on the tracts. We hope some of the smaller independent producers will bid, but we haven’t heard from Exxon, ConocoPhillips or Hilcorp. BP has already left Alaska.
Opposition to exploration in the Arctic has been the rallying cry for the national environmental groups for years. The major money center banks have indicated that they would no longer fund oil and gas development in the Alaska Arctic region. Fortunately, the bank regulators, the Comptroller of the Currency has issued a mandate that our banking system must be accessible to everyone on an equal basis.
The oil and gas industry contributes over 70% of our state’s revenue. We first got ANWR approved for a lease sale back in 1995. Authority was given by a favorable vote in both the United States Senate and the House through the efforts of Congressman Don Young, Sen. Ted Stevens and me. Unfortunately, the environmental groups persuaded President Clinton to veto the bill.
Now, through the efforts of Young, Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, and with the support of President Trump, Congress has again passed a bill in support of leasing. President Trump has made quite a point of declaring that the United States is finally energy independent in oil and gas production and we are no longer held captive by Mideast oil producers.
When opportunity knocks, we can’t just pull the covers over our heads and hope that someone else will help us out. I have been in contact with numerous Alaskans, including former governors, in expressing our concerns over the prospect of having a federal lease sale with no bidders. After all our efforts, hope and aspirations, Alaska will look like the proverbial paper tiger.
After Clinton vetoed the ANWR bill in 1995, I held a meeting with BP officials and suggested that BP consider acquiring tracts just outside the ANWR border from which it would conduct directional drilling under ANWR. Should it be successful, then because of the “rights of capture” policy the Department of Interior would have to initiate drilling on its ANWR land to protect its federal holdings. BP said it had considered the idea but abandoned it because of fear of retribution from the Clinton administration.
Arctic Slope Regional Corp., Chevron and BP drilled the Kaktovik well in 1986. It was a tight hole. The state has drill logs on the well which have never been released. Perhaps Arctic Slope, in conjunction with Doyon, would consider bidding on the lease sale. It would be a shame to allow this resource for which the state has fought so long and hard to be abandoned.
I urge the Dunleavy administration to have the state present the lease sale and to bid on a portion or all of the leases with bids meeting at least the minimum. Such an effort can be coordinated by the state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Attorney General’s office. If there are other bidders, then the state bids are not necessary.
But if there are no bidders on the lease sales at all, Alaska will likely never be able to develop our oil and gas potential from ANWR. Funding for the bid need not be difficult. The bid could be funded from acquired revenue receipts or reserve accounts or by the Permanent Fund. Trading investment dollars for developing valuable revenue-producing leases, which when operational could generate a handsome return to investors.
I encourage all Alaskans to urge the Dunleavy administration not to pass up this opportunity. We can’t wait for another 25 years.
P.S. What if the state or its agency were to bid on all or a portion of 36 ANWR leases? The intent would be to first assess the prospects for sublease or resale. The leases would then be removed from federal jurisdiction. This should free the ANWR issue from some of the constant barrage from national environmental groups who are hellbent on stopping any sales, even though the lease sale authorized only 1.6 million acres of the 18 million acres of ANWR.
If the new Biden administration attempted to halt development of the newly acquired state leases, the state could counter with a charge of “taking” and sue for recovery and damages for lost revenue.
A consideration might be to acquire a lease with a guarantee from equal to the amount that the state might bid in. The loan request would be offered to the money center banks, which already have a financial relationship with the state of Alaska and the Permanent Fund.
In soliciting interim loan funding from the money center banks, it should be noted that they have gone on record indicating that they no longer wish to finance development of oil and gas projects in Alaska’s Arctic because of pressure from the environmental community. Yet a recent policy statement by the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency mandated that federal banking institutions cannot discriminate in regional areas.
Should the money banks choose to maintain their reluctance and decline, the state could file discrimination lawsuits and seek full recovery as well as damages for lost revenue.
Finally, and more practically, the solution would be if a state agency such as AIDEA were the successful bidder, the state would get the leases at 50% off, as the federal government is required to remit 50% of federal lease sales back to the state. This action could be accomplished by a simple vote of AIDEA’s board of directors. The state, by having control of the newly acquired leases would have the security of knowing that it could generate further sales and revenues as the market improved. On occasion, I have attempted to suggest to the administration that they seriously consider such a proposal. The response has been indifference.
Frank Murkowski was governor of Alaska from 2002 to 2006. He previously served in the U.S. Senate, where he served as chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee from 1995 to 2001.