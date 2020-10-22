Open our schools and slow down

I am a teacher and parent of a high school student and I am ready to open schools. As a parent, I know my child is not learning as much as she could be. As a teacher, I know the combination of compressing a whole semester into a quarter and doing it in a remote setting is an unrealistic expectation on students. As a parent, I worry for my daughter’s education — and she has a lot of support at home. As a teacher, I worry about the at-risk students without support, and under this increased pace, I fear for the average student as well. No one is doing well; expectations have been lowered and important curricular content has been dropped, and still students rightfully struggle in a compressed high school semester done remotely.
Many teachers are worried about their students and some about their health. All valid concerns, but education is essential and it is time to act like it. Parents who are rightfully concerned about COVID have homeschool options or correspondence. I don’t have an easy answer for teachers and staff, other than to expel students who don’t wear a mask and understand that your job is essential. You must make a difficult decision as to your own risk level and act accordingly. Your health is important and so is education.
My other big concern is the pace of instruction at the high school level. It is understandable to decrease contact time for safety reasons, but the administration compounds the problem at high school by condensing classes into a quarter. I have to teach twice as fast with less time, and the students must learn it in a remote setting. We are setting up kids for failure. My point to you is that remote learning is difficult and we need to slow down to help students. There seems to be no acknowledgment of that by this administration. The administration, not teachers, say to struggling math students, “Don’t worry, we are going to teach all the material in half the time and by the way you must do it remotely.” That is not a formula for success.
I would like to propose that high schools slow down and spend quarters two, three and four just trying to earn a half credit total in each of the classes. High schools are likely to bounce back and forth between remote learning and in-person instruction, and that will result in loss of time and force teachers to teach at a faster pace to cover required curriculum. Please acknowledge the difficulties students are facing and give us more time to help them. In-person is important, but I also want my child and my students to be given proper time to be successful. Please contact the school board or the superintendent with your thoughts, especially if your child is struggling this year.
Daniel Hackett lives in Fairbanks.