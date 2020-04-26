OPEC agreements and Alaska’s oil revenue

With the oil markets so bad, Alaska’s state government may end up as bad off financially as California’s state government was after the 2008 financial crisis, where California teachers received IOUs for their pay. The world is able to produce about 100 million barrels of oil a day, but it is consuming about 75 million barrels a day or less due to the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Excessive supply forces each oil producer to lower its price in order to be first in line at the refineries to sell its oil. The refineries only take the lowest-priced oil because they themselves are forced to sell their refined fuel at low prices to gas companies, i.e. your local gasoline retailer and other fuel buyers like airlines. Otherwise, no one would buy the refined fuel.
Unless a cut in production occurs, and production for some oil wells stops, there will be nowhere to store all the extra oil since storage worldwide is close to full capacity. As such, each country will try to sell its oil by undercutting the price charged by competing countries until a number of oil wells worldwide shut down. While some wells are easy to turn off, many wells require at least some production; otherwise, the underground geology is impacted. At these wells, there can be harm in ceasing production, and this can have lasting consequences, reducing the total extraction rate over time. Therefore, judicious cut agreements will help conserve oil.
OPEC, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and some non-OPEC oil producers like Russia, made an agreement to cut production in order to reduce the oversupply of oil and raise prices. The cutbacks, though, may not be enough; oil prices have recently gone negative, where producers paid refiners to take their oil. Prices could stay in the teens per barrel for months in some local markets, such as the West Coast where Alaska sells its oil. Even a U.S. tariff on oil imports to stem the tide of cheap oil coming into America may not work as some U.S. refineries need specialized oil from outside of the country in order to operate.
With any OPEC-led agreement on cuts, another factor is that there will likely be cheating. History tells us what could happen: Recall the 1980s and 1990s when OPEC often made agreements to restrain oil production among members and non-members alike. These agreements often worked: Oil prices would rise to the oil producers’ collective benefit, even including Alaska’s benefit in that era. However, even after agreements were made and producers saw results, individual producers would see that they could increase their own output by a smidgeon and make extra money off of everyone else’s sacrifice. Then other members would join in on the cheating until the agreement was rendered useless. Then Saudi Arabia, the largest producer, would flood the market with oil and the oil price would plummet again.
After oil prices dropped, OPEC members and non-members would again go back to the negotiating table and make a new agreement. They would all carry out the cutbacks and oil prices would rise again. Then cheating would again ensue, and round after round of cheating and agreements would happen. Still, over the long run, OPEC (and Alaska) benefited greatly.
The only difference in the COVID-19 2020s is that now not only OPEC and other oil producers have agreed to cutbacks, but also U.S. companies themselves may need severe cutbacks. Even Texas is thinking of putting in place statewide output restrictions that it used to do back in the 1950s and 1960s in order to shore up oil prices. Alaska could do the same.
The Trump administration hosted oil discussions, and Alaska could join in talks to make statewide cutbacks. In Alaska, though, it will be easier to cut extraction at some wells than at others; therefore, across-the-board production cuts will not work. In addition, we also have to be concerned with low pipeline throughputs in our state. Inevitably, any participation by Alaska in worldwide production cut talks will create consternation both within Alaska and outside of Alaska. One way to help Alaska’s predicament may be for a federal loan to Alaska to buy out the producers and coordinate cutbacks on a practical cost basis.
With oil prices so low, Alaska could see catastrophic revenue reductions, forcing us to negotiate output cutbacks. You can bet that Nigeria, Mexico and even Texas will negotiate hard. If Alaska does not participate with other producers in the negotiations, we could be left behind.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of petroleum and energy economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He can be contacted at dbreynolds@alaska.edu.