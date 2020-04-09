On Alaska’s finances, don’t kill the messenger

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is only the messenger and bringing into focus the irresponsibility of the politically motivated spending of our leaders, legislators, governors and bureaucrats over the last 50 years. The governor has aggressively attempted to correct this irresponsible spending and direct the royalty income through the permanent fund dividend, where it rightly belongs. Gov. Jay Hammond and I agreed that the royalty income belongs to the people and should be handled differently than taxes and other revenue. Since then, oil income has brought unprecedented wealth to Alaska but not necessarily to Alaskans.
Alaska was on the threshold of a golden age, which should have provided an abundant economy and the foundation for generations of future Alaskans. Unfortunately, it was not to be. In the ensuing 50 years, the state of Alaska has received approximately $350 billion, that’s with a “b,” in taxes and royalty income most of which has been spent, not invested. The result has been the creation of an unsustainable government-dominated economy, which primarily spends money and does not create much in the way of income-producing entities that could have replaced oil revenues in times like these. Think about it: We have spent billions and billions of dollars and have created almost nothing that is self-supporting, not to mention creating a vibrant private sector that could have been creating wealth.
When oil production and prices declined, we were caught again with our pants down. This is not the first time this has happened to us. At some point you would think our leaders would learn, but when they have almost unlimited resources at their disposal, the temptation to try to please their constituencies appears to be too much to resist. Gov. Hammond used to say, “It was easy to be governor at that time because there was enough money to give everybody everything they want.” That’s not a sustainable proposition. Of course, we the people have to take some responsibility for asking government to do more than it should do.
This is the situation that Gov. Dunleavy inherited and is trying to correct by presenting the Legislature with a balanced budget. Admittedly, this is tough medicine but was necessary. In light of current events, i.e. the pandemic, his wisdom appears to be almost prophetic. His critics fault him for cutting spending instead of imposing taxes directly or indirectly on Alaskans. Our excessive spending over the last 50 years created this problem, and its continuation won’t solve it. Even my friends Rick Halford and Clem Tillion, whom I served with in the Alaska Legislature decades ago, agree that we spent too much and saved too little. In an article in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner dated March 28, 2020 supporting a full PFD, with which I agree, they are quoted as saying, “Looking back, it is obvious we spent too much and saved to little.”I, for one, don’t have to look back. I was cautioning against our irresponsible spending and not investing more than four decades ago.
We should have nibbled away at this over the past 40-plus years, but now it requires large bites that are hard to swallow. Most of those responsible have moved on or died. In addition to the very serious pandemic the world is now suffering, Alaskans are facing some very serious negative issues. The significant budget deficit (caused primarily by overspending and not investing our one-time oil income) was brought abruptly into focus by the precipitous decline in oil prices. Additionally, due to the pandemic, the stock market collapse reduced the value of our permanent fund, and our tourist industry is in the toilet. It’s a perfect storm that we must now navigate.
In light of all of this, our governor is acting very responsibly and should be being supported and congratulated instead of facing the petty and misguided recall effort. He knows that imposing personal or business taxes on an already diminished economy and struggling Alaskans would do much more damage. He also knows that paying a full dividend to every Alaskan will go a long way in reviving our economy and the well-being of Alaska individuals and families to whom these royalty dollars belong.
Let us learn from our past mistakes, get through these challenging times and build a brighter more sustainable future for our children, their children and the generations beyond.
I’ll see you on the other side my friends
Richard “Dick” Randolph moved to Alaska in 1960 and lives in Fairbanks, where he owns and operates an insurance business. He served in the Alaska Legislature as a Republican from 1970-74 and as a Libertarian from 1978-82. Most recently he was special adviser for constitutional reform during Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s transition to office.