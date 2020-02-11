Oil tax ballot measure is too risky for Alaska

Alaska finds itself at a critical crossroad. I have spent most of my life in Fairbanks, and I can feel the growing anxiety in our community. There is a lot of talk surrounding the latest oil tax ballot measure and how its massive tax hike on the oil industry would impact our state. I want to do my part in setting the record straight: This tax proposal would be bad for workers and their families.
There’s no doubt the current challenges presented by the state budget are impacting all our communities. We all want this problem solved, but we need to make sure that our solution is based on good information. Approving the latest oil tax ballot initiative would have significant long-term effects on Alaska’s economy. We can’t afford to make a rash decision that might cause irreversible damage down the road.
I think most Alaskans would agree that oil companies are part of the fabric of the state. Alaska’s economy depends on a healthy, vibrant oil and gas industry. Without it, our economy would be only half its size, according to an independent economist. I don’t believe the oil tax ballot measure’s proponents fully consider all the repercussions that a 300% tax increase would have on an industry that has such an important relationship with our state and its people.
Raising taxes on oil companies to this extent is a short-term fix to a long-term problem, and the long-term consequences could cripple Alaska. We need a comprehensive solution to the budget problem, not short-term, risky proposals with unintended consequences that could mean substantially less revenue for the state in the future. Imagine if your rent was raised by 300%. What would the unintended consequences be? It is unfair, and there is no wisdom in that type of short-term money grab.
I have also noticed something that I believe is very telling about how Alaskans truly feel about this issue: Opposition to the oil tax ballot measure has united unlikely groups all across Alaska. The One Alaska Campaign, which is the formal opposition to this initiative, enjoys support from leaders of major corporations to retired labor union members like me. We everyday Alaskans are the ones who will be impacted by this initiative, and we shouldn’t be pressured into making all-at-once tax increases to an industry so integral to our state’s well being.
Alaska has massive reserves of oil and gas left to develop. With activity on the North Slope ramping up on new projects, there is much to be excited about. Big discoveries and potential projects on the horizon in the short-term represent hundreds of thousands of barrels of daily production and over $24 billion in new investment. The success of these new projects is critical to Alaska’s long-term economic outlook. Drastically increasing taxes would be a way of slamming the door on this opportunity, not taking advantage of it.
Workers and their families need companies investing in Alaska now more than ever. We must take advantage of this rare and natural resource that we have. There is too much on the line to implement a measure that would be considered too much, too fast in any context. It is time we stand up and advocate for our jobs and economic future by rejecting this ill-advised ballot measure.
Jim Plaquet is a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302. He lives in Fairbanks.