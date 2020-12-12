Now is not the time for full in-person school

I’ve been watching with interest as the school board grapples with when, where, and how to bring more students back to brick-and-mortar schools. I am a special education teacher who has been working with students in person since high-needs students were identified and invited back into the buildings in September.
I remain in support of a thoughtful approach to bringing students back into the buildings that takes into account the level of community spread and hospital capacity. In our current situation, and in the school district’s plan to bring back 40% of the elementary student population, we can use two of six tools we have that we know work with combating COVID-19: wearing masks and keeping 6 feet of distance as consistently as possible. Unfortunately, the other four tools that have been shown to help stop the spread — good ventilation in indoor spaces, a robust, functioning and timely testing system, prompt contact tracing, and a community-wide mask mandate – are things we don’t have in Fairbanks.
The current movement afoot to bring all students back into the buildings after the semester break, regardless of community spread and hospital capacity, is short-sighted to say the least.
The timing couldn’t be worse for the plan to bring all students back that some school board members are proposing. Virus cases are surging and we haven’t yet seen the Thanksgiving spike or the Christmas/New Year’s spike.
Filling poorly ventilated buildings to capacities under our current community conditions, where 6 feet of social distance cannot be kept, is a recipe for further spreading the virus, sickening more people, and probably will result in deaths, too.
Teaching in-person during the time of COVID-19 is like scaling a cliff. Even with ropes and harnesses, proper footwear, and clothing, and first aid, it’s still a risky endeavor. The school board’s new idea to just let everyone come back all at once basically takes more safety tools away. We only had two of six tools (masks and social distancing) to start the school year, yet the new plan would effectively eliminate one of them, social distancing.
Recent studies show that at least 10% of people who contract COVID-19 turn into long-haulers — people who experience debilitating, life-changing symptoms for months. (https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3026). As I write this, we’ve had about 4,000 documented cases of COVID-19 in our borough, which means it’s possible that up to 400 of those people could turn into long-haulers with constant fatigue, shortness of breath and other symptoms. Young children may not be as impacted by the virus, but that won’t stop them from unknowingly bringing it home.
I believe that school in the in-person pre-pandemic style is the most effective way to educate our young. I also believe that bringing all students back right now would not be in the best interest of our community. I support the 40% capacity plan as something that is well thought out and that could be carried out safely. And it could be expanded if the community can come together via behavior changes like wearing masks. Unfortunately, having both employees and patrons of businesses go without masks indoors is not making it easier to get our case counts down. And our governor has yet to implement a statewide mask mandate.
There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. If things go as planned, many Alaskans will receive vaccinations in March, April and May.
So instead of banging our heads at the door of schools demanding they open fully now and pretending the pandemic doesn’t exist inside schools, why not put some COVID-19 resources into developing a robust summer school program where a largely vaccinated teacher population can work with students in person in better ventilated spaces with open windows to help bridge the gap that COVID-19 caused?
We’ve got to think outside the box. COVID-19 is impacting education. Safety is a priority. Filling poorly ventilated indoor spaces with people, young or old, while community spread is high and mask-wearing is inconsistent is not in anyone’s best interest.
Instead, we can bring back students incrementally, as we are presently doing, in a safe manner, staying within CDC guidelines, and at the same time develop a comprehensive summer school program available to all students to help deal with impacts of COVID-19. And if we need two summers to meet students’ needs, why not do that? They are the future.
Paul Greci is an award-winning children’s author and a teacher who has lived in Fairbanks for 30 years.