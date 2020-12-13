North Star Community Foundation is here for Fairbanks

Santa’s Helpers, formerly Santa’s Clearinghouse, is gearing up to bring holiday cheer to families facing hard times. Community donations allow an army of volunteers to sort a mountain of toys and games, to pair gifts with food boxes and then deliver gift packages to hundreds of households before Christmas. This is one of a dozen member projects of the North Star Community Foundation.
The foundation believes community is best done collectively in times of need. Since 2008, the foundation has connected people to resources through compassion, support and giving. Through traditional acts of kindness and innovative ways of building a stronger community, the foundation provides the infrastructure for community groups to operate under the foundation’s federally recognized nonprofit status.
West Valley High School Class of 2015 wanted to help fellow homeless students. They initiated a fundraiser through the foundation, the “Pass the Hat” community challenge campaign, to support the Fairbanks Youth Advocates Emergency Youth Shelter. Their philanthropy both raised awareness about the plight of at-risk youth teenagers in Fairbanks, and they raised $20,000 for shelter operations.
The North Star Community Foundation promotes private/public partnerships. Friends of Fox Spring came to the foundation with a proposal to keep ownership of the spring with the Northern Region Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. Under the foundation’s nonprofit umbrella, the Friends group raises money for maintenance and water testing to keep the water flowing for all. You may have visited with a Friends board member at the Operation Occupy Fox donation table or dropped a few dollars into the metal jug during your last visit to Fox Spring.
The foundation is also working with the Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition to upgrade the borough’s John Weaver Memorial Skatepark to an Olympic-grade facility. The foundation is the fiscal agent for the Friends of the SS Nenana’s efforts to restore the wooden sternwheeler in Pioneer Park, according to national historic preservation standards, saving Alaska’s history for future generations.
When the Alaska Bird Observatory disbanded, a few folks resurrected the nonprofit as the Alaska Songbird Institute, based at Creamer’s Field. The foundation supported the Institute in their transition to an independent nonprofit. We also provide guidance on board development and leadership succession as the various groups mature as well as grant proposal writing courses to help secure project funds.
For the do-it-yourselfer tackling repairs around the house, the Chena Tool Library allows members to borrow rather than purchase tools that are only needed for short projects. Activity has surged during the pandemic. This all started with an initiative to start a tool lending library locally. The library avoided forming a new nonprofit since it falls under the foundation umbrella. We take care of their IRS nonprofit reporting requirements.
Visit nscfundalaska.org to find out more about the incredible stories that are being created and all our member groups and projects. Send us your ideas on what would make Fairbanks a stronger, better community. The North Star Community Foundation would love to hear from you on how we can develop more connections to where we call home.
Pete Pinney is executive director of the North Star Community Foundation. Joel Keeney is president of the board. Kimberley Maher is vice president of the board.