No on Measure 2: It will stifle political voices

Ballot Measure 2, which will substantially change and harm Alaska’s political system, will appear on the November ballot. It is being touted to the voters as a way for them to have more input into elections because “dark money” will be exposed. While this and ranked-choice voting may be good ideas, the horror in Ballot Measure 2 is the imposition of the four-winner “jungle primary” on Alaska elections. It is really called a “jungle primary.”
Ballot Measure 2 is 25 pages long, single-spaced, with 74 separate sections. It is funded by outside interests. As of July 22, a Houston foundation reported contributing $100,000 to impose Measure 2 on Alaskans, and a Denver foundation reported contributing $970,000. Why would outside interests contribute more than $1 million already to change the political system in Alaska? The answer can’t be in the interests of Alaskans. At this point, your guess is as good as mine. By the way, the same professional Lower 48 petition signature-gathering companies that gathered signatures for Measure 2 were the same companies that violated the laws of Alaska in gathering signatures for Ballot Measure 1, the oil tax initiative.
No state uses the four-winner jungle primary. Only two states, California and Washington, use a two-winner jungle primary. These states have problems with their primaries.
The proposed Alaska jungle primary allows candidates to state a party affiliation on the ballot or provide no information. If a candidate states a party affiliation, Measure 2 states that the designation of a party affiliation by a candidate does not mean that the candidate is affiliated with, or even supported by, that party. For example, a communist or socialist may state on the ballot that he or she is a Republican, and the voter will be misled by the ballot designation. Misleading ballot designations, or the providing of no information on the ballot, does not help the Alaska voter.
In California, where more information appears on the ballot, it is not uncommon for two members of the same political party to appear on the general election ballot. For example, there may be two Democrats in the general election but no Republican candidate. It is difficult to predict what we might see with a four-winner jungle primary, but I think that the smaller parties, such as the Libertarian Party and the Green Party, will very rarely be able to advance a candidate to the general election ballot.
Also, the right of political association is guaranteed to the people by the Constitution of the United States. The people have organized into political parties for the purpose of electing candidates who support their beliefs. The system works. In fact, the most successful countries in the world, such as the United States, the countries of western and central Europe and Japan, have vibrant competing political parties. The purpose of a primary election is for the political parties to select their candidates who will appear on the general election ballot. Ballot Measure 2 will severely harm the political parties, particularly the minor parties. The constitutional rights of the people to organize to elect their candidates should not be harmed.
Finally, if Measure 2 is enacted, I anticipate that litigation will be filed to protect the rights of the people to free political association. We do not need to spend efforts and money litigating Measure 2 when it is very likely that Measure 2 is unconstitutional in any event.
The Alaska system works. It should not be changed in the manner that outsiders spending more than $1 million want to foist on Alaska. The right of the people to free political association must be protected. Campaign finance reform and ranked choice voting should be the subject of separate initiatives. Please vote no on Ballot Measure 2 in November.
Ken Jacobus is an Anchorage attorney who has represented the Alaska Republican Party and parties in previous state ballot initiatives. He is not affiliated with a campaign opposing Ballot Measure 2.