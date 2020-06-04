My fevered dream about Governor Mike

I had the weirdest dream the other night. In my dream Governor Mike (as he preferred to be addressed) had moved out of his Juneau mansion and into a low-rent apartment downtown. As he mounted his bicycle to ride to a day of important meetings, Mike explained, “I ran as the governor of the people. In these hard times it seems to me that treating government officials as quasi-royalty is obsolete and downright contrary to the ideals of our great state.”
In my dream, Governor Mike continued, “Besides, Alaska’s about to run out of money. Oil prices have tanked, the tour ships aren’t going to show up. Do you have any idea how much it costs to run a mansion? Why, just the electric bill at that place could feed any number of our unsheltered citizens for days! Add the expense of fine cabernet and crustless cucumber sandwiches at official receptions, and you’re talking real cash.”
It wasn’t just money that Governor Mike had on his mind. “We’re experiencing a pandemic, my friends. These are perilous times, times when all we are truly in it together. We need to take care of everybody, especially the homeless, the mentally ill, the elderly, and the prison population. Failure to care for any of these isolated groups of citizens surely provides a reservoir harboring a disease capable of bringing down even the obscenely wealthy among us! This is why I’ve introduced state-sponsored single-payer health care as the right of any citizen unable to pay for medical attention. It’s simply self-defense!”
The governor moved to humbler quarters soon after announcing he had linked his salary and the salaries of his staff appointees to that of a first-year high school English teacher, thus saving heaps of money better spent on much-needed public services. “I and most of my staff people were well-fixed for cash before we agreed to become public servants, and I figured that if an English teacher and her family could live on a teacher’s salary, that should be plenty for us as well.”
In this, Governor Mike was following the selfless example of University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen, who in my dream had capped his own salary and the salaries of all university administrative staff at the level of an assistant professor. President Jim had even donated his own PFD to a local soup kitchen. Jim had noted that maintenance workers at UAF make barely enough to survive, so capping the salaries of higher-ranked personnel and raising the workers’ pay might make it possible for the kids of these workers to think about going to college.
I tell you, I woke up from my dream in a cold sweat. Had our governor fallen victim to the wacky illusions of a democratic socialist? Had he swallowed the outlandish notion that it’s the business of government to generously care for even the least among us?
Imagine my relief when consciousness and rationality returned and I realized that my dream was nothing but a snowflake hallucination (probably brought on by the generous helping of blueberry pie I had consumed before retiring). Life would no doubt return to normal, thanks to the captains of our extractive economy and our struthious political leaders. I realized that the mansion was in no immediate danger of being turned into a homeless shelter, and that our dear leaders would continue to lead us Alaskans on to a glorious future, where fossil fuels will be inexhaustible, where we will all have plenty of gold for our everyday use, and where pandemics like COVID-19 will disappear all by themselves as if by magic.
Lynn Basham lives in Fairbanks.