Military spouses have much to offer the Fairbanks economy

Our active-duty military service members protect the nation and we honor them for their sacrifice.
However, often overlooked, the spouses of our service members also play a huge role in the mission. They must be resilient, adaptable to change, patient and gracious as they serve alongside their partner in the often-unpredictable lifestyle demanded of those who serve our nation. They support their partners, raise families in an ever-changing environment, and are asked to transfer their profession across state lines. My gratitude to those who serve and protect our nation is limitless — and this gratitude extends to their families and partners.
It is also important to me to ensure the transitional lifestyle of thousands of service members and their families is as seamless and welcoming as possible here in Alaska. Military spouses bring valuable skills, education and experience to the community in a variety of professions. Each state government has different rules and standards for occupational licensing, and Alaska strives to make it easier for the spouses of active-duty service members as well as those retiring out of service.
In fall 2017, the U.S. Department of Defense and Fairbanks business leaders contacted my office about the difficulties military spouses experienced obtaining occupational licenses. Since 2011, Alaska allows military spouses to receive courtesy expedited occupational licenses while they fulfill Alaska state requirements. It was troubling to me that we had only learned seven years later that more clarity is needed on how military spouses could get their Alaska occupational licenses in a timely manner.
Two years ago, I introduced Senate Bill 11, which would help the Legislature and the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development identify how the state can help improve the current process. My bill passed the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee and stalled in the Senate Finance Committee due to the shortened COVID-19 session. I have reintroduced this bill as Senate Bill 12. This bill will improve oversight of the current occupational licensing system by requiring the department to submit an annual report to ensure military spouses can put their skills and experience to work in Alaska.
In fact, introducing the bill in the first-place improved communication between the department, occupational boards, the Legislature, U.S. Department of Defense, local governments and military families. Passing this bill now will ensure that communication and accountability continue for future generations.
I understand moving to a new state and obtaining a new occupational license can be a daunting and stressful process for military spouses and their families. A simple reporting mechanism helps the Legislature identify where these challenges may lie and how we can best correct them. State officials have a duty to help ease the transition for those families coming to Alaska who serve our nation, and this is one way we can do that. It is my hope that by facilitating communication between occupational boards, the state government, and the greater military community, Senate Bill 12 will help military spouses put their skills to work in Alaska. As the senator for the city of Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright and Badger Road, I will closely watch other ways in which we can help our service members and their families feel welcome with these commonsense pro-military and pro-economy measures.
Now more than ever Alaska needs qualified and experienced teachers, nurses, CNAs, law enforcement and individuals from many other professions as we grapple with the pandemic’s impacts on Alaska’s workforce. SB 12 will allow us to have the spouses of our men and women in uniform ready to work as soon as possible in order to assist our great state. If you, your spouse, family member or friend experienced any difficulty receiving an occupational license in Alaska, please feel free to call my office at (907) 456-7423. I am honored to help serve those who serve our nation.
State Sen. Scott Kawasaki is a Democrat from Fairbanks.