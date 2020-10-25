Measure 1 could bring Alaska a bleak future

I’ve been fortunate to have lived here all my life. I was elected to the 7th State Legislature in 1970 and watched as Gov. Bill Egan delivered the State of the State address in the House chambers to a standing ovation when he announced his plans for spending the $900 million from the 1969 oil lease sale. I was here in Fairbanks to enjoy the excitement in 1977 when the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was completed and oil began to flow. Alaska’s oil wealth gave Alaskans hope for the future, a chance for prosperity. We have all benefited.
In April of 2011 Scott Goldsmith of the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage produced a research paper indicating one-half of Alaska’s 374,000 jobs could be traced to the oil industry. Additionally, he said the population is double what it would be without oil. Alaska’s general fund budget is dependent on the oil industry. By extension so are our schools, medical services, transportation systems and quality of life.
Measure 1 on the November ballot would increase the tax on the oil industry somewhere between 150% and 300% depending on an array of factors. ConocoPhillips, the last of our large producers, has announced it is holding off on restarting its North Slope 2020-21 exploration program until the outcome of the vote is known. Other producers have made similar statements. Are they bluffing? I do not know. Proponents of Measure 1 say the oil industry can afford the tax increase, and it is our fair share. I’ve been a practicing CPA for 40 years, and without spending hundreds of hours on the subject, I couldn’t tell you if it’s fair. I can say without any reservation that if any of my clients were looking at a similar tax increase, they would be outraged.
So, I ask myself, what if the Measure 1 supporters are wrong, and the tax increase turns out to be a colossal mistake. Worst case, oil production dwindles to the point the trans-Alaska oil pipeline shuts down. The repercussions could take us back in time to 1960 when, as Scott Goldsmith stated, the federal government accounted for 80% of the jobs. The state’s budget will be decimated. People will flee the state. Businesses will close. All the permanent fund dividend program monies will be spent on government services, and legislators pass an individual income tax that brings in a paltry $200 million, or less than 5% of Alaska’s budget.
I am a CPA, and our firm has approximately 400 clients. Some are directly tied to the oil industry, and all are at least indirectly connected. My fear is if Measure 1 passes, some will go out of business, and most all will be materially affected. My wife and I have a daughter and a son who live and work here. Will their jobs be secure? I don’t know. Between the two of them, we have three grandkids. Will they have a future here in Alaska? It has always been difficult to retain our best and brightest, and I don’t believe Measure 1 will help that situation. As I’ve referenced above, I have been witness to the economic growth of the greatest state in the Union. I want my kids and grandkids to experience the hope and excitement I experienced.
Alaska’s economy will always be dependent on development of our resources. It is a short list. For fiscal year 2019, the mining tax brought in $45 million, provided good-paying jobs but not many. Unfortunately, mining is environmentally intrusive and, therefore, not easy to expand. The fishing tax brought in $28 million, $1 million more than the tobacco tax, and probably supported as many out-of-state fishers as Alaskans. The oil industry brought in $2 billion in taxes and supplied more jobs than any segment other than government. It is indisputable that Alaska’s economic health is tied to its success. Our legislators and governors have, since the 1969 lease sale, recognized that and have worked with the industry to encourage investment and exploration.
Tax increases are not associated with expansion of industries. Tax increases, to the contrary, run the risk of industry contraction. I fear Measure 1 will have that result.
Andy Warwick is a lifelong Fairbanksan and has held numerous elected and appointed state and local positions.