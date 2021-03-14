March Madness sweeps Alaska’s manufacturers

If you’re a sports fan, particularly a college basketball fan, you know March Madness tips off in earnest Thursday. But if you’re Shop Local Crazy like us at the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation you know Alaska is not quite halfway through this month’s statewide BuyAlaska event featuring manufacturing.
Often when we think of “manufacturing” the images that come to mind are old black-and-white photos of giant factories and assembly lines full of Model Ts. We also tend to think of Alaska as purely an exporter of raw materials and an importer of finished goods.
In reality, modern manufacturing sector is highly diverse in terms of processes, product lines and scales of operation and quite a bit of “manufacturing” takes place right here in the Interior. It turns out our local business line up actually has a sizable number of team members turning “parts” into “wholes” and Alaska resources into value-added finished products ready for purchase.
Just a few examples of this would be Fairbanks First member, Great Alaska Bowl Company, Golden Heart Grown member, Arctic Harvest, or the recently-Fairbanks-First-spotlighted, Jams, Jellies & Things.
Great Alaska Bowl Co. is, of course, an institution: literally turning locally harvested birches into custom crafted bowls, cutting boards, utensils and more, for over 30 years, GABC has been the go-to place for the discerning Fairbanksan looking for a uniquely Alaskan gift for retiring colleagues, the friend or family Outside, or for themselves.
Arctic Harvest Alaska Spirits is a true field-to-bottle distillery in North Pole. Located on a 350 acre farm off Eielson Farm Road, Arctic Harvest is a family owned and operated business making Alaska Grown handcrafted liquor. In true pioneer spirit, they do it all; from planting and fertilizing the field, to harvesting and malting the grain, and fermenting and distilling the mash in their on-site facility.
One can find their products at fine distributors like Brown Jug or by visiting the distillery itself — where they regularly display (also for sale) the works of local artists.
A newer market entrant, but sure to mature into a lasting local favorite, is Jams, Jellies & Things. A small family business specializing in strawberry jam, raspberry jelly, apple butter and zucchini relishes, they also make a selection of sweet and savory hot pepper jellies that’ll make your eyes sweat as they make your bagel, toast or crumpet sing. Unlike the forgoing business, Jams, Jellies & Things doesn’t have a fixed location but can be found often at the seasonal bazaars (like the Sprint into Spring Expo scheduled for the weekend of March 19-21 at the Shoppers Forum Mall) and the Farmers Market.
All of these local manufactures can be found on Facebook and both Great Alaska Bowl Co. and Jams, Jellies & Things, along with many more fine local establishments, can be found on the BuyAlaska website — the free to join, free to use portal for connecting local consumers to their local sellers across the Great State.
The BuyAlaska website was established as a free service by our friends at the Alaska Small Business Development Center but theirs aren’t the only free business development services currently being offered by our statewide partners. Another is the free webinar series being hosted by the Alaska Manufacturers Extension Partnership (Alaska-MEP).
Alaska-MEP, backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the UAA Business Enterprise Institute, was founded to equip Alaska’s manufacturers with the tools and resources necessary to improve the quality, productivity, and competitiveness of their operations, and is focused on helping small and mid-sized manufacturers generate business results and thrive in today’s tech-connected economy. They recently finished a suite of workshops including “Marketing 101” and an introduction to “Lean Manufacturing,” and there are more posted and more to come.
If you’re one of the dozens of local manufacturers in our community, post your business at BuyAlaska.com and register with Alaska-MEP to help broaden your reach and strengthen your business. And if you’re a local shopper, check out the Interior businesses noted above and then get on BuyAlaska.com to find more.
Yep, it’s Buy Local Manufactures March Madness and the ball’s in you court. So, get off the bench and get in the game: You can score a whole range of wonderful locally made products across our community and, in the process, make it rain for our local manufacturing and retail sectors. Doing so is just one way you can make slam dunk for yourself and come in for the win for our community economy.
Evan Wilken and Jomo Stewart are project managers for the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, with Evan Wilken serving as manager for the Fairbanks First - Buy Local and Agriculture programs.