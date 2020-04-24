Let’s have Alaska lead by example

We are entering a new phase of the COVID-19 crisis, and I am just hoping my fellow Alaskans are savvy enough, and patient enough, to make it through it without doing anything as silly as what is starting to take place in the Lower 48 states. There, under pressure, officials are starting to relax social distancing rules right about when they need to stay the course. For example, beaches are being opened again in Florida, yet the third-largest uptick in new cases of the disease recently occurred there. Pictures from the beaches show few people in masks and very lax social distancing. Florida is a tourist hub, so when those visitors to the beaches go back home, they will not only bring a tan but also have a good chance of taking the virus home with them to their friends and neighbors.
Some churches are pushing to reopen, and others in defiance of critical closure rules, are holding gatherings, claiming their religious rights are being infringed by the rules. Their “rights” imperil the health of their own congregants, their friends, their neighbors, and hard-working health workers. I suppose our drunken-driving rules also infringe on people’s rights, but drunken driving is illegal because it imperils public safety. One would hope that these churches, whose doctrines include empathy for others, could see their way clear to tele-services and other safer ways to worship.
Several things are not yet in place that can allow a return to normal. A vaccine appears to be months to years off, and we are still not capable of testing to the level we need in order to ensure there isn’t a secondary spike in infections and death. Such deadly secondary spikes have already been observed in China, Japan and Ireland, and when they do, they can produce an even greater shock to a reeling economy than the first wave of the disease.
Our ability to test for the virus — not just those who are symptomatic, but those who are asymptomatic and infectious — is still woefully inadequate. A list of testing levels by state can be found at bit.ly/2yzIBcj. Alaska is 17th on the list, which is good, but it would great to be No. 1. We need those tests so we can find and isolate those silent carriers effectively, thereby protecting the rest of us. And that means we also need contact tracking.
Armed with these tools, now absent, we will be able to limit the spread of any new outbreak quickly. We just aren’t ready to do it now.
Lastly, while so many Alaskans are taking the pandemic seriously and doing their part, I still see people seemingly unaware, or perhaps unconcerned, about their own and their fellow Alaskan’s health. During a recent necessary trip to a local box store, less than 20% of the patrons and staff had masks on, and there were several groups of people chatting, maskless, no more than 3 feet apart. We need to make that type of behavior so socially unacceptable that everyone goes out with masks and keeps their distance. Even a bandana as a mask can be relatively effective, and, hey, you look cool wearing it.
Alaskans can to lead the nation in smart behavior during the pandemic, so let’s stay the course and this terrible time will be over sooner, and with less death and tragedy, than if we jump the gun.
Matthew Sturm lives in Fairbanks.