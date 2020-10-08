Let’s act to stop systemic racism

I read Dick Bishop’s recent Community Perspective, “Race Is an easy excuse for unfairness.” I absolutely agree that Black Lives Matter and that other lives matter, too. Yes, there is turmoil in the U.S. concerning discrimination against African Americans; however, I would go a step further and include brown-skinned Americans and Asians as the targets of racism and especially of systemic racism.
Mr. Bishop wrote that, “‘Systemic’ refers to a whole body, such as a plant, animal, or a nation” and then asked, “Does that mean that everyone in this country who is not black must be a racist? Or is it only our government’s supposedly flawed foundation?” I agree, we must understand what systemic racism is because it supports all other aspects of racism.
No, I do not believe it means that every person who is not a person of color (POC) is a racist. It does mean, though, that many perpetuate racism at some level, either knowingly or unknowingly. We know who the willing perpetrators are: They are the ones who actively target POCs, shooting them, beating them, denying them jobs, equal justice, housing or education because of their skin color. But there are many who perpetuate racism simply by their daily participation in systems they may not even be aware of. This group may adamantly deny they are racists and even produce “evidence” like “Black friends” to prove their point. It is this group that fails to recognize the privilege their white skin color has brought them and the systems that support that privilege. They cannot be blamed for the creation of these systems, but, if they continue to perpetuate them, they become complicit in the results.
To understand these systems we must look at the laws that underpin them, laws that go all the way back to the original 13 colonies. These laws, which granted rights to white colonists but denied them even to free POCs (including American Indians), and absolutely disadvantaged enslaved people (also including American Indians), became part of U.S. law and firmly entrenched racism in our legal system. It was not until 2000 that Alabama overturned its ban on interracial marriage. Alaska had housing covenants at least into the 1950s. Many other states had laws supporting systemic racism such as red-lining and Jim Crow. Laws guide how we live and think, and if we have laws that support racism, it is easy to see how people fail to see the part we play in perpetuating it. Keep in mind that our Constitution originally only granted equality to white men of means.
I couldn’t find the PBS newscast that Mr. Bishop referenced regarding high rates of black on black murders, so I cannot speak to it. But we must not confuse crime rates with the systemic racism that allows for police and vigilante violence against people of color. To do so is to compare apples and oranges. Crime happens in all communities. The majority of white murder victims are killed by white people, yet we don’t hear about “white on white crime,” nor do we hear anyone suggesting that white people do not care about each other because of this. Black Lives Matter wants to change systems that support systemic racism because they are deeply concerned about what they bring to their communities, including poverty and crime.
For those who do not understand the privileges that systemic racism confers, consider this. Compare two middle-class families, one white, one POC. It is unlikely that the white parent has ever had “the talk” with their young teenagers about how to respond if they are pulled over by the police. Those parents believe the police are there to protect their children. On the other hand, you can be pretty certain that the POC parents have had “that talk” with their teens, and most especially their sons, because they know they could be killed during a simple traffic stop. The systemic racism that people of color face does not end when people escape poverty. If you are unfamiliar with “the talk,” or red-lining and Jim Crow, then maybe it is time to examine some of that white privilege conferred on you by systemic racism even if you never thought you were racist.
Mr. Bishop urges us to “Take personal responsibility to respect others rather than hate, fear and condemn them.” I agree. Let’s do this by recognizing systemic racism and taking action to stop perpetuating it. Extinguishing unhealthy systems will help us all heal the nation.
Jenny Bell-Jones is chair emeritus of the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. This work represents her own opinion and not that of the department.