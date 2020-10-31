Knock, knock. What matters to you?

In a matter of hours, the voters of District 4 will decide who will represent them in Juneau next year; indeed, many have already made their choice.
I never planned to run for office, but our state is in tremendous turmoil, and I could no longer sit by and watch. Once I decided to run, I wanted to hear directly from people, so I hit the roads of District 4. Let me tell you what I heard from you in the process of knocking nearly 1,400 doors in District 4.
It is interesting what people thought were the most important issues to them. When I asked them to choose from a list of issues that included COVID, crime, PFD, state budget, state economy, K-12 education, or UAF, the number one response was “Other,” which meant either COVID or “All of the above,” with nearly half citing that as their main concern.
When I asked for some details concerning the COVID response, many suggested that the focus on COVID was initially good but was starting to get old based on lowering mortality rates as compared to total cases. The issue of masks was a mixed bag with some thinking they were a good practice but many giving me an eye roll. All seemed focused on public health but not at the cost of losing basic freedoms.
The next top issue was K-12 education, with many parents and even some grandparents hoping for a rapid return to school. I also spoke to several teachers who wanted to be back at work but were pressing on to do their best for their students online. Kudos to them, who like many, must manage their jobs in a very unexpected scenario.
The PFD, state budget, and state economy combined to produce a sense that folks see those three issues intertwined. While some said they didn’t need their PFD, a large majority were not pleased that their legislators “took” their PFD with little justification other than “the state needs it more than you.” In a one-hour period, I spoke to two college-age people, one male and one female, who both were voting no on Ballot Measure 1 because “… why should we give the state more money; they can’t manage what they have now.” No matter who gets elected to represent our district, or any other district, the next session looks to be very interesting and one of recalibration.
The majority of your neighbors have made it through COVID pretty well, but I did speak to several who lost their jobs and especially hard-hit folks who make their living in tourism or the food and beverage industry. Crime/public safety was another large concern, with many looking at Anchorage, Seattle and Portland and not wanting any of what’s happening there to move north to Fairbanks. A real highlight for me was meeting several clever and entrepreneurial D4 residents who offered real, tangible solutions to chronic economic and infrastructure problems in our state.
As I finish this article, I want to say a big “Thank you!” to those who shared their thoughts with me. You all helped me gain a snapshot of District 4, and I am grateful for your insights. Alaska may have been knocked down, but the general sense from you is that we are past ready to get back up and take our state to a new level of prosperity. Together, we can see our state hit greater levels of growth that will truly make the world marvel. God bless you, our great state, and the United States of America. I look forward to your decision this Tuesday.
Keith Kurber II is the Republican candidate for House District 4, which includes Goldstream, Ester, University Hills, Farmers Loop and a small portion immediately east of the Steese Highway.