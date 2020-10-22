Justice Carney should be retained

Most Alaskans have little personal knowledge or information concerning how state judges and justices are performing their jobs. Thus, over the course of my time as a lawyer in Alaska, friends and acquaintances who are deciding whether to vote to retain a judge or justice have often asked me for my evaluation of that judge or justice.
Alaska Supreme Court Justice Susan Carney is among the judges up for retention on the general election ballot this year. Unfortunately, she is facing a last-minute campaign against her retention, announced just recently, that is being conducted by people who disagree with a handful of decisions in which she has participated as a member of our Supreme Court. In light of that campaign, I have decided to publicly offer my views concerning Justice Carney’s retention.
I do not know Justice Carney well on a personal basis. But I am comfortable offering the following observations concerning her performance as a justice over the more than four years since her appointment to the Supreme Court.
In my view, Justice Carney has served the public well, demonstrating an abundance of the qualities that Alaskans should want in a Supreme Court justice. She is bright and broadly informed. She is thoughtful, analytical, and careful in basing her decisions on the relevant laws, cases, and legal principles. She is not result-oriented or intent on advancing a personal political agenda. She writes well when she authors opinions for the court. She is diligent in her judicial work.
Justice Carney also has a fine judicial temperament. She is quiet, calm, and reserved. She is fair and impartial, careful not to inject inappropriate bias into her decisions. She is respectful of the parties and attorneys who appear before the court. And she is concerned and compassionate, as demonstrated by her many years of work on behalf of vulnerable families and children before her appointment to the bench and by the activities in which she has remained involved as a justice, notably including the Youth Court and Color of Justice programs, which seek to engage young Alaskans in justice-related projects.
In short, I think that Justice Carney should continue to serve on our Supreme Court. So, I am voting in favor of her retention. I urge other Alaskans to do the same.
Charlie Cole has been an attorney in Alaska since territorial days and was the Alaska attorney general from December 1990 to February 1994 in the administration of Gov. Walter J. Hickel.