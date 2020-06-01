It’s time we had a real living wage

Recently, I sent a letter to our congressional representatives about living wages and wanted to share it here. What constitutes a living wage? See below. The numbers presented are with the 50-30-20 budget rule in mind. In that rule, take-home pay goes toward 50% basic needs, 30% is discretionary and 20% is for savings/retirement.
Focusing on the 50% aspect, I list an estimated average amount for each of the essentials.
• Rent/mortage: $900 per month (based off a one-year lease for an unfurnished one-bedroom from a 2016 report from the state of Alaska.)
• Groceries (food, toiletries, prescriptions, etc.): $300 per month
• Vehicle payment: $400 per month for a reliable vehicle, which is important during Alaska winters
• Fuel: $100 per month
• Insurance (car and home/rent): $120 per month
• Utilities (electricity, phone, internet, etc.): $200 month
Total: $2,020 per month
Health insurance costs were excluded, as employers may, but not always, provide it as a benefit. Despite that, I feel that this total is very conservative.
Moving on, the average full-time work month consists of four weeks at 40 hours each for a total of 160 hours per month. By dividing the monthly living expense with the total monthly work hours, you can get the hourly wage needed to cover the monthly expenses listed above:
$2,020 divided by 160 hours equals $12.63 per hour, rounded up to the nearest cent.
However, keep in mind that this rate is after taxes. Guesstimating an overall rate of 18%, the actual gross rate can be calculated as follows:
$12.63 divided by (1 minus 0.18) equals $15.40 per hour.
In order to meet basic essential monthly expenses in Fairbanks, a person needs to earn a gross wage of $15.40 per hour at full time. I would call this an “existential wage.” Since this is the 50% aspect of the 50-30-20 budget rule, this rate is doubled to $30.80 hour to actually call it a “living wage.”
First off, I don’t see this calculation as perfect, because everyone has different necessary expenses and income taxes, and the cost of living varies on location. It also excludes deductions by programs such as Social Security and Medicare. However, I strongly feel it paints a picture that everyone should be aware of all along — that current wages for the American worker are substandard. And, no, “competitive wages” are not synonymous with “living wages.”
Throughout the years, cumulative tax relief has been provided to employers, one of the most recent being the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act back in 2017, to assist in providing these much-needed wages to its employees. Corporate tax rates have now gotten to the point where they are now lower than the tax brackets of most working class people, 21% vs 22%. Furthermore, our 22% tax bracket will revert back to 25% when the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act sunsets it in 2025. Meanwhile, the corporate tax rate remains unchanged from its 35% to 21% reduction. Combined with other tax incentives and legislation, employers may pay next to nothing in taxes.
Despite these incentives and tax reductions, working class wages remain stagnant. The federal minimum wage was last increased in 2009.
Although it can be sympathized toward smaller businesses and their higher expense ratios, the time is way past due to ask why working Americans are still awaiting their expected raise. This tax relief was extended in good faith toward employers under the pretext that the savings would be passed on to improve employee wages, regardless of skill or position. It is time for government to hold them accountable for their failure to fulfill their end of the deal, especially during a devastating pandemic where people desperately need financial security.
With a starting annual salary of $174,000 plus full benefits, it shouldn’t be much to ask of our elected congressional representatives to ensure American workers receive what was promised. That, or reinstate pre-1980s tax rates and use the revenue generated to provide that $2,000 per month working class check that’s been proposed in the House. Is it the perfect answer? Probably not, but after decades we can at least confirm that “trickle-down” is a resounding failure.
People may misconstrue this as asking for a life of luxury. All that’s being asked is a life, especially when it’s being risked to COVID-19 exposure for the sake of an economy that grants only limited privileged access. Americans deserve better than the pittance they receive for their essential work.
Back in 1980, Ronald Reagan asked, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” Today, 40 years later, look to your paycheck and then bills for the answer.
Charles Foster III lives in Fairbanks. He has worked for an Anchorage-based property management company as an expeditor and on-call maintenance tech for the past nine years.