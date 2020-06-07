It’s time for us to be an example for the world

Sometimes events happen that make us stop and think about who we are as a nation and where we are headed. The news of the protests over Mr. Floyd’s killing and the pent-up frustration associated with the hamstringing of equal opportunity has led me to reassess my thinking about the past actions of our government. Sadly, I have come to realize that, as a nation, we are still condoning slavery. Slavery not in the sense of owning people but in the sense of controlling their opportunities for equality.
I have lived through at least three of these major social rebellions that have occurred because of the same inequality problem that prompted this one. It is usually triggered by a racially motivated killing of a person of minority followed by peaceful protests followed by fire and looting and then police response where many innocent people on all sides are destroyed. Government response is always the same: The perpetrators are hoodlums and thugs. Police with riot gear and tear gas and batons and rubber bullets attempt to stop the perceived violence and end up escalating the situation because of the one-sided justice. We learn nothing each time and continue to try what does not work. The truth is that people who are economically and socially oppressed become frustrated and angry and eventually strike out at their oppressors when the oppression becomes flagrant.
As a society of people who adhere to the laws established by our Constitution, we are responsible for protecting the rights of all of us, and that includes people who are different from us. And yet, the history of our country, where it comes to the oppression of other groups, has been dismal. After slavery was abolished, we had the KKK and it is still around. We passed local laws that oppressed voting rights and they are still around. Because of the way we fund our schools, we have made education almost impossible for many minorities. With no education and no employment opportunities, some of these people barely survive. When the opportunity comes to get back or take back from the perceived enemy by looting, some who I am sure would normally not succumb to the temptation do so, but the majority are just victimized again by this same system of government and economic oppression.
We are all born equal, so, barring biological differences, what makes one child successful and another not? A lot of a person’s success is influenced by educational opportunities and financial resources available to them. Think back. Did the school that you attended have a stable environment to learn in? And when you finished, were you able to follow up with higher education or get help in finding meaningful employment with financial aid from your parents? Now imagine if you were the boy living in one of the poorest parts of an inner city and your skin was other than white. That child was at one time not so much different than you or me and with the right opportunities might become a very successful and caring person.
Although the black community is the most vocal currently, there are other groups that have this pent-up frustration, and it mostly has to do with the major level of inequality of wealth and opportunity in the United States. In the mid-20th century our government recognized that passing wealth to future generations without providing for the well-being of all was not a good thing. We had inheritance taxes that substantially helped to fund a more-progressive tax structure. We had capital gains taxes that reflected the need to temper the actual value of “rent” in our economy, and we had a much higher tax on the highest incomes.
Today, we have a pandemic that is creating economic hardship disproportionately to our minorities through unemployment, dangerous work environments and even death. We have global warming that is fostering unimaginable economic and social destruction. We have a cold war with China that is escalating daily. We have now pulled out of the WHO and also alienated our world allies. We have protests in cities across the nation, and we have congressional leadership and a president and his enablers who want to blame anybody but ourselves for these shortcomings. The president wants to double down on the cures that have never worked in the past. It is time to get our heads out of the sand and start thinking about how to really stop our hate and bigotry, how to move on from fossil fuels, solve our inequality problem and become an example that the world would want to follow.
Ed Linkous lives in Fairbanks. He served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly from 1987 to 1989.